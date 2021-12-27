ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Album: Fruition “Live, Vol. 1”

By Bass Musician
bassmusicianmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFruition Announces “Live, Vol. 1” with Bassist Jeff Leonard…. Fruition is happy to announce their first-ever live release, “Live, Vol. 1” which is due out January 7th, 2022. Drummer and Mixing Engineer Tyler Thompson shares, “This album is a recording of a show at Visual Arts Collective...

