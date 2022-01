WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — The driver of a stolen car crashed into a police vehicle in Westminster around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, killing the female passenger in the stolen car, and injuring the officer and a civilian passenger in the patrol car. (credit: Westminster Police) Westminster police were in the area of 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street when they noticed a vehicle traveling eastbound on 92nd avenue with a blown-out tire and its hazard lights on. Dispatch advised officers earlier that this car was stolen and possibly in the area. A Westminster officer attempted to stop the car but the driver failed to...

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO