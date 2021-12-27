ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Implementations Affect Abstractions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask a developer if the knowledge of the available implementations could affect his abstractions design, most probably he would say:. No, if this happens then my knowledge of the system is not enough for designing the abstractions. At some point on my career as...

HackerNoon

Metadata Synchronization: Design, Implementation and Optimization

Metadata sync is a core feature in Alluxio that keeps files and directories consistent with their source of truth in under storage systems. Understanding the internal process is important in order to tune the performance. This article describes the design and the implementation of the design of the metadata synchronized in the system. When applications make changes to the metadata, the change will always be propagated to the under storage synchronously, and there is no need to trigger applications update under storage files. Re-based on a time-based automatic sync, there are two approaches to govern the timing of metadata sync.
towardsdatascience.com

How to Implement a Linked List in Python

Exploring how to write Linked List and Node objects from scratch using Python. Linked Lists are among the most fundamental data structure that represents a sequence of nodes. The first element of the sequence is called the head of the Linked List while the last element corresponds to the tail.
idownloadblog.com

Abstract curves wallpaper pack for iPhone

For the iDownloadBlog Wallpapers of the Week, we bring you photo quality images every Sunday. The best wallpapers offer a great middle ground between minimal and complex, with a range of visually pleasing colors. These minimal abstract curves are original creations that walk between the two. Abstract curves wallpaper for...
unc.edu

New podcast: Implementation Science at Work

The Impact Center at the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG) has created an exciting new resource, “Implementation Science at Work.” The podcast, which dropped its initial three episodes in November, explores questions and strategies in implementation science including tackling community health issues, reducing health disparities, and improving community and population outcomes through building capacity.
gitconnected.com

Ransom note challenge in Kotlin

Given an arbitrary ransom note string and another string containing letters from all the magazines, write a function that will return true if the ransom note can be constructed from the magazines; otherwise, return false. Each letter in the magazine can only be used once in your ransom note. Consider...
gitconnected.com

The inefficiency of entropy coding (Set Shaping Theory)

To understand the inefficiency of entropy coding, it is necessary to understand what a compressed sequence represents. From the theoretical point of view, the term “compression” is linked to source coding. The term source coding refers to the process in which symbols generated by a source are converted...
gitconnected.com

Local Kubernetes Development using Vagrant and K3s

A step-by-step guide to set up K3s on your local Vagrant machine, and deploy an application to the cluster from your host machine. Using Vagrant helps a lot to prevent polluting your host machine. Every developer knows the pain. You want to play around with some program or technology. You have to install it, add a few dependencies, and suddenly your host machine is full of programs, libraries, and dependencies you will never use again, and your used disk space is pilling up. Vagrant or virtual machines, in general, help prevent this by providing an encapsulated space you can play around, and when you are done, you can shut down and delete the whole thing. Another benefit is that the entire setup is easily reproducible using a Vagrantfile on other developer machines, e.g., in this tutorial here 😉.
gitconnected.com

MyCrypto v0.1.0 Improvements

Between focusing on an IDO, working on the early stages of launching a new decentralized cloud project, and a number of different things at work, it’s been a while since I have had time to do a post here or do any personal coding/exploration at all. So over the winter holidays, I decided to take some time to get back at it for a little bit in hopes of quenching my thirst.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Coding Challenge: First Missing Positive 🔥🔥🔥

Given an unsorted integer array nums, return the smallest missing positive integer. You must implement an algorithm that runs in O(n) time and uses constant extra space. We want to find the smallest missing positive integer in an array of positive integers or we can understand that, in an array of n elements, find the smallest element between [0] and [n -1] that is not in the arrays. If the array contains them all, the solution is n, the array size.
MATHEMATICS
gitconnected.com

Install Gitlab offline

I managed to install gitlab offline, which means without the help of internet connection. I don’t find their guide useful as it is based on Ubuntu, but I was working on RHEL, hence I share how to do one, that you can get the libraries / packages you need and bring it to the offline server.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Limit Unbound Concurrency in Go (Part 1)

A port scanner is designed to probe a server or host for open ports. In this post, we will implement a port scanner in Go and explain some concurrency concepts in the meanwhile. If you like to watch the related video, I highly recommend watching this video. Outline. Simplest Form.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
CBS Pittsburgh

Looking Ahead To How Technology Can Improve In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have all relied on technology to help get us through the pandemic whether through working from home, virtual learning or escaping through video games. But what lies for us with tech in 2022? VR and AR are becoming more mainstream. Metaverse could be a household concept, and working from home is getting a facelift. With Facebook introducing many to the term ‘Metaverse,’ we’re asking CNET’s Dan Ackerman what that means for us and what will it be able to do for us. “At it’s most basic level, it’s a persistent online universe, where you do things, you go places,...
VIDEO GAMES
gitconnected.com

Stop Using Redux With React Blindly!

Imagine that you are about to create a new Single Page Application. You initialize a new node project and start installing all the dependencies you need — React and some tool(s) for bundling and transpilation. Then you open up your favorite editor, write all the initial configuration and boilerplate code and are ready to embark on a journey to give shape to the application.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

How are Parameters different from Arguments

Regardless of the programming language, a core concept misunderstood amongst many newbies is that they think both arguments and parameters are the same. To understand this better, let's consider the following code snippet. The code below is written in Python. Since this is a core concept to any programming language, you can try this with any language you prefer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

5 Important VS Code Extensions every Python Developer Need

Important Extensions To Optimize Python Development And Write Better Code With VS Code. Visual Studio Code is a source code editor that can be used on Windows, Linux, and macOS. In its initial state, it already includes features like debugging, intelligent code completion, snippets, syntax highlighting, code refactoring, GIT, and a package manager.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

How to use .includes? in Rails 7

Eager loading associations basics to optimize your next app. Picture this: you’re done with your coding bootcamp. You’ve learned the basics of Object-Oriented Programming, JavaScript, and Ruby on Rails. You are the master of CRUD. You’re now ready build your first application, putting everything you’ve learned into practice, disrupting the world with your startup idea, just like you’ve always dreamed of.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Understanding JavaScript Anonymous Function

Learn how to write and use anonymous functions in your JavaScript applications. Whether you are writing a web3 application to interface with your Etherum Smart Contract, or a NodeJS based REST API, you need to know JavaScript — one of the core programming languages that powers the web. In...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Go Generics Applied

As soon as a Go 1.18 beta came out I started exploring the generics. My resulting genfuncs package, inspired by Kotlin, includes a bunch of useful operations on slices, maps, and sorting. Are They Useful?. Since I started coding Go, I’ve felt I was writing way too much boilerplate code....
CODING & PROGRAMMING

