Dear Vix,My partner and I were together for a couple of decades when I discovered he’d been unfaithful. As far as I was concerned, the relationship ended the moment I made the discovery – and there was never any question of repairing it. I made it clear from the outset our relationship was over, and I have never regretted or questioned this decision. We have three daughters together and our priority was making sure they were all okay. We worked incredibly hard to keep things non-confrontational in front of them, and with the help of some major therapy we’ve got...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 14 DAYS AGO