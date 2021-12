Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported that the European Medicines Agency has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age and older. If authorized, NVX-CoV2373 will be marketed in the European Union as Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine. “Novavax appreciates the CHMP’s positive opinion concerning our vaccine, and we look forward to a decision from the European Commission,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “An authorization from the Commission would deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the E.U. during a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization.”

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO