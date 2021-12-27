West Side poised to celebrate another Kwanzaa

"It’s a holiday really just to reflect, learn about your fellow man’s culture, appreciate our foods, our contributions and really build community," she says. Kwanzaa is a relatively new holiday. It was established only 55 years ago in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, who was the chairman of Black Studies at California State University at the time. Dr. Karenga founded Kwanzaa, which is derived from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits”, with seven main principles in mind: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. These principles are meant to be reflected upon, and discussed, during the seven-day celebratory period of Kwanzaa, which also honors African American culture, history and community.

