Family of man killed in crash involving HPD officer says they want justice

By Stefania Okolie
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

The family of a man killed in a car accident involving a Houston police officer says they want answers and justice.

"He went on, got in the car, I had no idea that he wouldn't make it back home," said Harriet Payne.

Her husband, 77-year old Charles Payne, had just left church on Sunday, according to family. He was driving on N. Shepherd Drive when surveillance showed him making a turn before an officer inside of a marked HPD SUV unit slammed into him. Payne was killed.

"Not on duty, no siren, and he was speeding." Mrs. Payne says that is what an investigator told her at her home in regards to the officer involved in the crash.

The Houston Police Department has not released any additional information at this time.

"What was so important and what was he doing that he just ran over somebody like that," his daughter Trina Goins wanted to know.

Payne was a father of seven and had 13 grandchildren.

"He loves his grandkids and his children," said his wife.

beg4mercy
2d ago

so let me get this right the driver makes a legal turn and has the right of way and the policeman is speeding, no flashing lights on and the officers was off duty. the family should pursue chargers against the reckless behavior of the officer and sue the police department.

Bill Fast
2d ago

you want justice? you should have to pay for the wreck cop car and medical bills for the officer. failure to yield right of way pure and simple.

Mumbles
2d ago

Should of followed Texas traffic laws and yield at the turn before going onto on coming traffic instead of rolling it.

