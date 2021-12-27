The 5th Place on Philly YIMBY’s December Countdown Goes to 3001 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia
The 5th place on Philly YIMBY’s December 2021 Development Countdown goes to the 513-foot-tall, 34-story tower proposed at 3001 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University, the red-clad high-rise will be the latest...phillyyimby.com
Comments / 0