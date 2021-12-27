ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild temps will usher in 2022

restorationnewsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilson, Nash and Johnston counties should continue to enjoy a comfortable break from typical wintertime weather until the latter part of New Year’s weekend. Most days Tuesday through Saturday are forecast to see high temperatures in the low to mid-70s, almost 20...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front brings an end to record warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area on Sunday providing a dramatic return to winter. Near-record warmth will continue through the New Years holiday with daytime temperatures surging into the middle and upper 70s. The warmth will continue on Sunday but will come to an abrupt end as a very strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Strong Storms this Weekend

4WARN Weather Alert for late Friday and Saturday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms. Tonight partly cloudy and mild, low in the mid 50s. Friday expect some scattered showers in the morning with more spotty showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be near 70. Friday night the winds pick up and more thunderstorms develop some of those could be strong to severe with damaging wind and we can not rule out tornadoes. If you plan on celebrating New Years Eve outdoors, have an umbrella or poncho on hand, but also stay weather-aware.
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Dense Fog Today, Strong Storms Saturday, MUCH Colder Sunday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the midsouth until 9 am this morning. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday bringing the threat of severe weather once again, mostly likely during the afternoon and early evening hours, then MUCH colder air will surge into the midsouth for Sunday and Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Much colder temps are on the horizon

Thursday: Some light showers in the morning that will end before 11am. Mostly cloudy, calm winds, and a high of 52. New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 57. Some showers will begin late in the day and last overnight. New Year’s Day: Rain showers...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
News4Jax.com

A warm start to the New Year, chilly start to the first week

Partly cloudy and warm today with above normal temperatures through the start of the New Year. Near record highs with a slight chance of showers near and along I-75. A cold front will move through Sunday with scattered showers, storms. Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with near record highs continue...
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Wet weather continues today

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Watch your full forecast above. TOMORROW | Partly to mostly cloudy. Peaks of sunshine. Occasional showers late in the afternoon and in the evening. Rain chances at around 30%. Afternoon highs remaining in the upper 60s/lower 70s. SATURDAY | Another cold front is on schedule to...
GREENVILLE, SC
fox26houston.com

Thursday weather forecast

After widespread morning fog, we're looking for more mild weather today with highs in the low 80s. We will end with the year with more warm weather and highs near records on Friday. Midnight on New Year's Eve night looks mild with some drizzle possible. January 1st will be our last warm day with a major cold front expected Saturday night. Freezing temperatures will be possible Sunday and Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weathercast#Wvot#Wilsontimes Com
wwnytv.com

A pretty mild day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were waking up to drizzle and, in some places, a little light snow. Early temperatures ranged from the mid-20s in Massena to 38 in Watertown. Any precipitation won’t last long. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s in most places. We...
WATERTOWN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Foggy Thursday with mild temps continuing into New Year’s Eve

Mild winter temperatures will stick around New Jersey for the last two days of 2021 and into the new year before conditions turns sharply colder next week. While the big concern on Thursday will be potential widespread fog across much of the Garden State, conditions for New Year’s Eve festivities on Friday should be dry, the National Weather Service says.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy