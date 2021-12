Mark Zuckerberg and brothers Winklevoss are fighting for their vision of Web3.0 - or is it just the next stage of old rivalry? For now, most realistic way is sustainable development of decentralization trend and step-by-step rebuild of current Internet main infrastructure. But, there is a dream. A dream about “Cyberspace” was described in 1984, but only now humanity started to bring fantasy into reality. With development of our technology, growth of computing power and storage sizes, appearance of blockchain and decentralization. And we still need a giant technologic leap to be made. The only question is: from what side will it come.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO