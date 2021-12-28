ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

1 killed, 1 injured in Queens shooting

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AugYC_0dX9EnAi00

One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Queens.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in front of 94-01 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

When police arrived, they found Gilbert Gayosso, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced Gayosso dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition,

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Vandals target 1960s R-32 Brightliner subway trains on farewell NYC tour

The cars, nicknamed the Brightliners, were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#Vehicles#Ems#Elmhurst Hospital#Vandals#Brightliner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy