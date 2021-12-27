NASA - James Webb Space Telescope - Discussion Thread 2

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope is on its way further into space – to look deeper into the universe than ever before.After decades of delays and issues, the telescope had a much more successful Christmas Day launch than expected, and will go on to study the cosmos for years, Nasa said.Before it does, it must find its position in space, at a location known as L2, hovering in a precise gravitational position that will allow it to study space.On its way, it will continue to unfurl the precise scientific instruments that will allow it to peer deep into the beginnings of the universe, look for other potentially habitable planets, and much more besides.Follow for the latest updates as the telescope makes its journey.

