Aerospace & Defense

NASA - James Webb Space Telescope - Discussion Thread 2

NASASpaceFlight.com
 3 days ago

I'm interested to know if there are any cameras on James Webb that can provide views of the...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

parabolicarc.com

Precise Ariane 5 Launch Likely to Extend Webb's Expected Lifetime

PARIS (ESA PR) — After a successful launch of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope on 25 December, and completion of two mid-course correction manoeuvres, the Webb team has analysed its initial trajectory and determined the observatory should have enough propellant to allow support of science operations in orbit for significantly more than a 10-year lifetime (the minimum baseline for the mission is five years).
dailygalaxy.com

"A Wider Net for Life?" TRAPPIST-1 Star System is the Ultimate James Webb Space Telescope Target

We are on the cusp of a new epoch in the search for life beyond Earth. Sun-like stars represent just 15 percent of all stars in the Milky Way. And nearly half of those have binary star companions that suppressed the formation of planets. The search for Earth analogs around single, solar-type stars therefore covers a nearly insignificant fraction of all the outcomes in nature.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SS/SH: Asteroid Buster?

Too small for a lot of asteroids. "One bit of advice: it is important to view knowledge as sort of a semantic tree -- make sure you understand the fundamental principles, ie the trunk and big branches, before you get into the leaves/details or there is nothing for them to hang on to." - Elon Musk.
scitechdaily.com

Due to Precision Launch, NASA Says Webb Space Telescope's Fuel Likely To Last Way More Than 10 Years

After a successful launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on December 25, and completion of two mid-course correction maneuvers, the Webb team has analyzed its initial trajectory and determined the observatory should have enough propellant to allow support of science operations in orbit for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime. (The minimum baseline for the mission is five years.)
NASASpaceFlight.com

How to save Hubble on the cheap now that its life was extended to 2026

Cutting & pasting my post from the previous thread on this subject; when the previous poster - one of. Maybe this whole thread should just be merged with that previous thread. Then we can all wait a few weeks until somebody else comes up with this original idea and starts a new thread.
The Independent

Nasa's alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime 'significantly' extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
scitechdaily.com

NASA's Webb Space Telescope Ready for Sunshield Deployment and Cooldown

With Webb’s first major structural deployments completed and the observatory’s Deployable Tower Assembly extended, we are taking a step back to learn more about Webb’s sunshield. Observatory Project Scientist Michael McElwain, from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, provided these thoughts:. “The Webb telescope and science instruments...
abc17news.com

NASA will launch mission to an unexplored world in 2022

Some of the most exciting space missions are ready to kick off in 2022. This year, expect the first images and science results from the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope, see a new mission launch to study an unexplored world and watch a NASA spacecraft deliberately crash into an asteroid’s moon.
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope latest: Alien-hunting spacecraft unfurls on its way to study the universe

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope is on its way further into space – to look deeper into the universe than ever before.After decades of delays and issues, the telescope had a much more successful Christmas Day launch than expected, and will go on to study the cosmos for years, Nasa said.Before it does, it must find its position in space, at a location known as L2, hovering in a precise gravitational position that will allow it to study space.On its way, it will continue to unfurl the precise scientific instruments that will allow it to peer deep into the beginnings of the universe, look for other potentially habitable planets, and much more besides.Follow for the latest updates as the telescope makes its journey.
SlashGear

Track NASA's Webb Space Telescope in Real-Time

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) finally launched on December 25 after a slow gestation process that began way back in 1996. While the launch was a complete success, there are many more phases of the telescope’s journey and deployment that remain incomplete and that need to go off without a hitch before NASA, its cooperating space agencies and the wider scientific community and public can breathe a sigh of relief. Thankfully, with the wonders of modern technology, NASA has made it possible for anyone who is keen to see the mission succeed follow as the adventure of the JWST unfolds, quite literally, in real-time.
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Pays Priests To Deal With Alien-Related Announcements

It’s been just revealed that NASA is planning to know how to deal with potential alien-related announcements. The space agency recently funded a program to learn this. Futurism.com notes that NASA brought together 24 theologians at the Center for Theological Inquiry at Princeton for a year-long program called “The Societal Implications of Astrobiology” in 2016, The Times reports.
SlashGear

What NASA's 10 billion dollar space telescope is hoping to find

The James Webb Space Telescope, recently launched by NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, is an incredible piece of kit. According to NASA, its origami-style construction includes a mirror which consists of 18 segments made of ultra-lightweight beryllium. It has a huge sunshield the size of a tennis court which consists of five layers to keep the telescope safe from the intense heat of the sun. And it is armed with four instruments, both cameras and spectrometers, which are super sensitive and can pick up the faintest of signals from space. They work in the infrared wavelength, allowing the telescope to peer through clouds of dust which would obscure its view if it looked in the visible light wavelength.
Digital Trends

NASA just dropped an exciting update about the Webb space telescope

As the James Webb Space Telescope continues to gradually unfurl ahead of its mission to explore the universe, NASA has dropped some exciting news about the longevity of the observatory. Originally expected to last between five and 10 years, the space agency revealed on Wednesday that following the latest analysis...
