A very important part of the process of falling asleep involves the body clock we all have. This particular part of our anatomy lies within our brains and behind the eyes. This clock is responsible for regulating our sleep schedule. If it is working properly, we will feel sleepy between 11 pm to around 7 am. Other than this time period, we will be alert during other times, including the time during the early evening and early hours of the morning.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO