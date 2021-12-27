ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State prison inmate Dennis Most dies in custody

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

State prison inmate Dennis Most has died of natural causes. The 71...

drgnews.com

KTLO

Prison inmate pleads guilty to large scale meth conspiracy

ST. LOUIS — United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp accepted a plea of guilty from Tarik Mazhar on Friday. Mazhar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Schelp set sentencing for March 18, 2022.According to the plea agreement, on or about January 1, 2019, and continuing until on or about July 29, 2020, in Franklin County, Missouri, within the Eastern District of Missouri, Tarik Mazhar did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together with a co-defendant, and others known and unknown, to intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and knowingly acted in some way for the purpose of aiding the commission of the offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey Monitor

Five more correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women’s prison

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced criminal charges Wednesday against four senior correctional police officers and the administrator who was in charge of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the night last January when the officers allegedly severely beat and injured several inmates. The new charges bring to 15 the total number of […] The post Five more correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women’s prison appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Prison#Natural Causes
wjpf.com

Inmate dies in Jackson County Jail

An inmate in the care of Jackson County has died. The department reports on Dec. 13 deputies discovered 40-year-old Elizabeth Mumba of Carbondale unresponsive in a jail cell. Deputies and a staff nurse performed life-saving measures while waiting on an ambulance. The woman was transported to an area hospital and died the following day.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota prison inmate convicted in Union County dies

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. -- A South Dakota prison inmate who was convicted in Union County has died. Dennis Most, 71, died Sunday of natural causes in a comfort care setting at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Most was serving multiple sentences...
UNION COUNTY, SD
WausauPilot

Inmate dies at Rhinelander jail

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. An inmate at the Oneida County Jail in Rhinelander died of suicide Tuesday morning, Sheriff’s Capt. Tyler Young said in a news release.
RHINELANDER, WI
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Oneida Co. Sheriff identifies inmate who died in custody

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Sheriff’s officials have identified the man who died by suicide while in custody at the Oneida County Jail this week as 52-year-old Wayne A. Maynard of Rockford, Mich.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WBRE

Inmate charged for attempting to provide contraband in federal prison

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Cannan was charged with allegedly attempting to provide narcotics and tobacco into the federal prison. U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says the inmate, 37-year-old, Antonio Bishop, was indicted on Tuesday, for trying […]
WAYMART, PA
coosavalleynews.com

Floyd County Prison Inmate Found with Cellphone in Cell

A 31 year-old Lithia Springs man, Antonio Rodriguez Harmon, was jailed in Rome this week after he was found with a cellphone and charger while being at inmate at the Floyd County Prison. Police said that the AT&T ZTE cellphone was found under a blanket on his bunk A homemade...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Effingham Radio

Inmate Back In Custody After Jail Break

An inmate is back in custody after a jail break in Clay County. The inmate escaped on December 23rd during scheduled visitation. In a statement, Clay County Sheriff Andy Myers thanked his staff along with Flora Police and Illinois State Police officers who helped resolve the situation and get the inmate back into custody “without anyone being hurt or injured.”
CLAY COUNTY, IL
wsau.com

Inmate Dies From Suicide in Oneida County Jail

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — An inmate in the Onida County jail has died from suicide. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person was found attempting suicide at around 11 AM. Medics were called in and life-saving measures were attempted by Corrections Officers and medics, but the person was pronounced dead.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
Ocala Star Banner

Inmate who claimed he was mistreated at Marion County Jail transferred to a state prison

An inmate who claimed he was harassed while at the Marion County Jail while awaiting trial for killing a former jail employee has been transferred to a state prison to serve his time for a previous crime. Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon signed an order on Dec. 13 that paved the way for Marquee Dashawn Williams to leave the Marion County Jail and transported to a state Department of Corrections facility where he will be held until his sentence on a robbery...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wymt.com

Escaped Powell County inmate back in custody

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: KSP said Timothy B. Barnett was apprehended and lodged in the Clark County Detention Center. State police are on the lookout for an escaped Powell County inmate. According to KSP, 20-year-old Timothy B. Barnett, of Grant County, Ky. walked away from supervised work-release at...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Prisoner admits manslaughter of custody officer

A prisoner has admitted killing a custody officer by kicking her in the head as she escorted him from court.Humphrey Burke, 28, had previously been mentally unfit to stand trial over the death of 54-year-old Lorraine Barwell on July 1 2015.He had been handed a hospital order after a jury found he had caused her “catastrophic” brain injuries following a trial of facts.On Thursday, Burke appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.He denied murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.Prosecutor Tom Little QC told the court that in light...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newscenter1.tv

Inmate from Rapid City minimum-security unit back in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A minimum-security state prison inmate who was placed on escape status December 28 is back in custody. Inmate Alexander Cook was apprehended in Rapid City December 29. Cook failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center following his work release shift December 27.
RAPID CITY, SD

