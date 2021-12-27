Colin Cowherd can't quit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills I THE HERD

Despite the Indianapolis Colts' hot streak led by the MVP-caliber Jonathan Taylor, Colin Cowherd advises to take the points and Las Vegas Raiders to cover. The Raiders may have had a rollercoaster season, but are still in the playoff hunt and will look to reach that final spot by emptying everything they have against a tough Colts' roster.
Josh Allen set the tone for the Bills this past Sunday well before Buffalo’s offense took its first snap against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. In the morning leading up to the Week 16 AFC East showdown, Allen informed teammates that he woke up with “violence” on his mind. The star quarterback’s outlook, as wideout Isaiah McKenzie explained to NBC Sports’ Peter King after the game, resonated with the Bills.
The Los Angeles Lakers are asking Russell Westbrook to be something he's not, and Colin Cowherd as 'America's Honesty Broker', takes a moment to defend him. Watch as he lays out why Russ is on brand for LeBron James' Lakers.
The New England Patriots haven’t received much from their starting quarterback of late, and that trend continued this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones put forth arguably the worst performance of his young career in Week 16. The first-year signal-caller only completed 14 of his 32 pass attempts for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones also posted his worst passer rating of the season in the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to their division rival.
Well, it is good to be friends with Josh Allen, huh?. And when we say friends, we mean teammates. It is pretty cusomary for quarterbacks in the National Football Leauge to buy their offensive line or wide receivers gifts for Christmas or at the end of the year and it looks like Josh Allen got Stefon Diggs a good present this year.
Colin Cowherd takes a moment on The Herd to remember John Madden, who passed away yesterday at 85. Colin describes the impact Madden made to the NFL as both head coach to the Las Vegas (then Oakland) Raiders and broadcaster, and pays tribute to the massive and meaningful legacy he has left behind.
Don’t look now, but after weeks of wondering whether the Buffalo Bills were even going to make the playoffs in 2022, their most recent win against the New England Patriots has not only catapulted them back to the top of the AFC East, but it has also renewed their AFC championship hopes.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The NFL announced the finalists Thursday morning, which feature four players from each conference. The other seven finalists include wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive back Jason McCourty, wide receiver Matthew Slater, linebacker Lavonte David, defensive end Cameron Jordan, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and wide receiver Adam Thielen.
It's LeBron James' 37th birthday, and despite the Los Angeles Lakers' struggles, LeBron has been consistently dominant. Colin Cowherd decides if LeBron's longevity makes him a better basketball player than Michael Jordan, who retired from the league 3 times, the last time at the age of 38.
Milestones can be a starting point, but quarterback Josh Allen's worth to the Buffalo Bills can't be quantified by sheer numbers. His teammates and coaches don't know most of the statistics anyway. All they know is that they're glad they're playing with him and not against him each week. For...
Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have a relationship that progressed very quickly, but there has been some speculation recently that the engaged couple may have split. Those rumors are apparently unfounded. Rodgers turned 38 on Dec. 2, and he was spotted out celebrating without Woodley. The two obviously lead...
The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
The NFL season is winding to a close. While some teams are ready to push on to the playoffs, others are already working out offseason plans. Some of those plans will involve changes at the quarterback position as a number of starting signal-callers could lose their jobs this offseason. Trades...
Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world.
Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week.
The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
Comments / 0