NFL

Colin Cowherd can't quit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd contemplates what makes Josh Allen and the Buffalo...

www.foxsports.com

NESN

What Josh Allen Told Bills Teammates Before Win Over Patriots

Josh Allen set the tone for the Bills this past Sunday well before Buffalo’s offense took its first snap against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. In the morning leading up to the Week 16 AFC East showdown, Allen informed teammates that he woke up with “violence” on his mind. The star quarterback’s outlook, as wideout Isaiah McKenzie explained to NBC Sports’ Peter King after the game, resonated with the Bills.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd defends Russell Westbrook I THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers are asking Russell Westbrook to be something he's not, and Colin Cowherd as 'America's Honesty Broker', takes a moment to defend him. Watch as he lays out why Russ is on brand for LeBron James' Lakers.
NBA
NESN

Colin Cowherd Sums Up Patriots’ Week 16 Loss To Bills In Three Words

The New England Patriots haven’t received much from their starting quarterback of late, and that trend continued this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones put forth arguably the worst performance of his young career in Week 16. The first-year signal-caller only completed 14 of his 32 pass attempts for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones also posted his worst passer rating of the season in the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to their division rival.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s What Josh Allen Got His Friends For Christmas

Well, it is good to be friends with Josh Allen, huh?. And when we say friends, we mean teammates. It is pretty cusomary for quarterbacks in the National Football Leauge to buy their offensive line or wide receivers gifts for Christmas or at the end of the year and it looks like Josh Allen got Stefon Diggs a good present this year.
NFL
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen finalist for NFL's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship award

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The NFL announced the finalists Thursday morning, which feature four players from each conference. The other seven finalists include wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive back Jason McCourty, wide receiver Matthew Slater, linebacker Lavonte David, defensive end Cameron Jordan, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and wide receiver Adam Thielen.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
