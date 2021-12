Chief Analytics & AI Officer at True Digital, one of Thailand's largest technology businesses. Ex-McKinsey. Business Angel. LinkedIn. Most of us recognize that climate change is an issue that needs to be tackled quickly for the future of our planet. Even recently at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), governments across the globe were pledging to tackle the climate crisis and setting targets for carbon neutrality. However, relying on the legal system and governments is simply not enough — companies can also actively participate in reducing their carbon footprint and creating positive change for the environment. Although there are many approaches for companies to go about solving this issue, one way to neutralize their carbon footprint in the short-term is through the use of carbon credits.

