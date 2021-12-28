How to Debug Bash Scripts in Linux and Unix

Ever tried to debug the code in Flutter using VS code debugger? If yes, then you know how painful and difficult it is to debug, and if no, then let me tell you. When you try to debug your code line by line, the debugger sometimes tends to call the methods/functions which are provided from Flutter SDK and execute them all. And of course, it is not a bug it is a normal thing that any debugger would do because sometimes the code you’ve written tends to call the methods/functions which are written in Flutter SDK to complete the execution of your program. But debugging each line which you have not written and you don’t know sometimes comes hectic and time-wasting. Imagine a scenario where you have written a method A calls the method B which is written somewhere in Flutter SDK and method B calls the method C which is again written somewhere in Flutter SDK and then method C returns something which helps your method A to execute. Now, imagine you have a deep tree of this. Isn’t it hectic? Isn’t it time-consuming? What would you do in this scenario?

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO