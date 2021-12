LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Richard Valenza, the founder of the "Raise a Child" foundation, joins Hal to talk about how they help people who are considering becoming foster parents or adopting. Valenza says the process has become much easier for LGBT people or single people. He says that there are many benefits to fostering and adopting, including childcare for working parents, healthcare and financial support. Valenza says that the pandemic led to some foster parents leaving the system, and there are many more kids who need help.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO