This week, I ran across a recent ESPN tweet: “Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, the NASCAR community stood with him in unity ... “ What ESPN didn’t mention in the tweet was that the FBI investigation of the event found that the supposed noose was a garage pull rope that had been placed there months before — long before Wallace was assigned to the garage. It was not a noose that targeted Wallace but a way to grab a rope and pull more easily. The tweet is misleading and dangerous — misleading because it does not contain all the relevant information, and dangerous because it fosters fear and polarization in our country.

