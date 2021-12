Earlier today, the NBA decided to postpone the game between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs because the Heat had trouble fielding a team. Tonight in Chicago, the Hawks had 12 active players, 8 of whom are on 10-day contracts. Currently, they have the largest roster in NBA history. General Manager Travis Schlenk, the coaching staff, and the players all deserve credit for fighting through this. But at a certain point, the deck is stacked against you.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO