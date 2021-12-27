ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Matrix’ Sequels Were Planned By Studio With Or Without The Wachowskis’ Involvement

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt becomes clear pretty early into The Matrix Resurrections that this is a sequel Lana Wachowski felt compelled to do. Part of it was a genuine desire to put a cap on the love story between Neo and Trinity, springing from the death of her parents. The other part is that...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
CinemaBlend

The Matrix Resurrections Review: An Uneven Sequel To An Uneven Trilogy

After more than half-a-decade of recorded success, the “remakequel” trend in Hollywood is still going strong. After the successes of Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World, Ryan Coogler’s Creed, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, and Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate, the prevailing mindset in the industry continues to recognize that there’s no upside to remaking a movie or rebooting a continuity when there’s the option to revive major franchises with new chapters that are specifically built to echo the past.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Re-Enter The Matrix: Lana Wachowski Says Resurrections Is Not The Launch of a New Trilogy

After nearly 20 years, The Matrix saga continues with Lana Wachowski's reintroduction to the saga. The fourth film hits theaters tomorrow night and HBO Max tonight at 3am Eastern. Our review is already live on the site and we gave it a very mixed write-up. Despite hopes that this may be the beginning of another set of chapters in The Matrix canon, it looks like this fourth entry might really not be the kick start that many fans had hoped for. With mixed criticism that is extremely similar to the complaints people had about Reloaded and Revolutions, it seems that Lana may be shutting down The Matrix after this latest release.
MOVIES
/Film

The Matrix Resurrections Review: Lana Wachowski Reboots The Series With A Funny, Ultra-Meta Sequel

"Warner Bros. wants a 'Matrix 4,' and they're going to make it with or without you." That's a (paraphrased) line from "The Matrix Resurrections," and it should tell you all you need to know about Lana Wachowski's incredibly funny meta-sequel/reboot. "The Matrix Revolutions," the third film in the original trilogy, seemingly wrapped up the story, killing off main characters and bringing an end to the long-running machine vs. human war. What more was there to say?
editorials24.com

The Matrix Resurrections Reactions: A Divisive, Meta Sequel

The first reactions to the Warner Bros. sequel “The Matrix Resurrections” have arrived, and you won’t really find a consensus among them. Lana Wachowski returns to co-write and direct this sequel without her sister Lilly, but with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity from the groundbreaking original “Matrix” trilogy. The story has been firmly under wraps, and judging by the first reactions to the film it’s not necessarily a straight-forward follow-up.
MOVIES
Collider

With 'The Matrix Resurrections' on the Way, It's Time to Revisit the Wachowskis' Underrated 'Speed Racer'

One of the year's most anticipated films, Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, is about to open, plugging us back into the original Matrix's cyberpunk world. Before it releases, though, it's worth taking a look back at a key film that led up to it: Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s misunderstood masterpiece Speed Racer. Their 2008 anime adaptation was a marvel to behold -- a demonstration of the growth of the directors' voices, echoes of which would be felt in all of their more recent films. Speed Racer is a key part of the Wachowskis' body of work that showed off their ability to tackle a project that seems unadaptable and completely knock it out of the park.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matrix#Wb
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Matrix 5?’ What We Know About a Possible ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Sequel

This Christmas, everybody who is anybody is going back to the Matrix. The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the sci-fi franchise that blew a generation’s mind back in 1999, opened in theaters and began streaming on HBO Max today. If you’re a true believer, you’ve no doubt already seen the film—possibly you’ve seen it twice—and now you’re wondering: “OK, so when does The Matrix 5 come out?!”
Daily Advance

'The Matrix Resurrections' brings back Wachowski

“The Matrix Resurrections” is itself a resurrection of sorts. After the original three “Matrix” movies — “The Matrix” (1999), “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) and “The Matrix Revolutions” (also 2003) — the Wachowskis (siblings Lana and Lilly, who created the trilogy) felt the story had been concluded. They vowed there would be no fourth film.
amtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: Thankfully, The Matrix Resurrections is no ordinary legacy sequel

The Matrix Resurrections begins in the past. Or at least in a simulation of it. Bugs (Jessica Henwick) is watching from a short distance away a scene from the original Matrix where Trinity (Carrie Ann-Moss) is working on a laptop when she's busted by a group of cops. A fight scene ensues, which Bugs watches with rapt attention. Right from the start, screenwriters Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon indicate just how meta this production will be. Some legacy sequels, like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, are content to coast on just delivering a straightforward remake of an original movie. This opening scene establishes that Resurrections is more interested in poking, prodding, and tweaking around with the world of the Matrix.
enstarz.com

Returning to 'The Matrix' with 'The Matrix Resurrections:' The Story and Character Transformations That Helped Lana Wachowski Update the Matrix Story

Last week, I was both nervous and excited to attend a special advanced screening of "The Matrix Resurrections," the fourth film in "The Matrix" film series, held by CAPE, Gold House, and Asian CineVision. In addition to showing the new movie, the screening also included a Q&A with Jessica Henwick, who plays a hacker named Bugs in the film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
SFGate

Why a ‘Matrix’ sequel makes no sense in 2021

The Matrix’s legacy as a film is something of an exercise in irony, given what the movie is actually about. Certain concepts from the film have been so thoroughly absorbed by the zeitgeist that you need not have actually seen the film to understand them. Most notably, “Taking the red pill” has become a term joining a political movement, usually a far right one, in a way that directly contradicts both the intentions of the creators (director Lilly Wachowski famously tweeted “f*** both of you” at Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump after they joked about her film) and, arguably, a surface level reading of the movie.
SHOPPING
Vulture

The Matrix Was the One Time the Wachowskis’ Ambition Intersected With the Mainstream

This series originally ran in 2019. We are republishing it as The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max. It’s rare to see unqualified declarations of being done with show business, but the news from Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s realtor in October that they were selling their production office and had no more projects in development was as close as you get. “The Wachowskis Are Closing Chicago Production Office As They Have No Projects Currently in Development,” read the headline on IndieWire’s pickup of the story, which then went on to detail the features of the 21,500-square-foot Chicago office that served as the home base for Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending, among others. “This has been a dream space for us,” Karin Wachowski, Lana’s wife, said in the original report from Crain’s Chicago Business. The past tense was unmistakable; the dream, at least in this current form, was over.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Lana Wachowski Shoots Down The Idea Of A New ‘Matrix’ Trilogy

As you approach the end of “The Matrix Resurrections,” it’s clear the film leaves the idea of future installments up for discussion. Can the series end now after this film? Sure. Does it have to? Absolutely not. (Though, the idea of where the franchise could possibly go is part of a big debate in the new episode of The Playlist Podcast.) Regardless of what fans might want, it appears the person who controls the fate of “The Matrix” franchise, director Lana Wachowski, has no desire to return to tell another tale.
Esquire

Did Lana Wachowski Reveal Why She Made A New Matrix in the New Matrix?

In the era of the great reboot, The Matrix is an obvious choice. The mind bending sci-fi trilogy left an indelible impression on an entire generation of fans when the first film was released in 1999. Now, more than twenty years later, those same people are prime targets for Hollywood’s nostalgia-mining strategies that, in 2021 alone, have brought us a Space Jam sequel, and a Friends and Harry Potter reunion. Indeed, studio execs have been clamoring to relaunch the celebrated franchise ever since it ended neatly and finitely in 2003.
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – The Matrix Resurrections: The Meta Matrix Sequel We’ve Needed

EJ Moreno with a video review of The Matrix Resurrections…. How does the Matrix franchise hold up in 2021? Well, The Matrix Resurrections attempts to update itself for a new generation and somehow successfully does so. Join critic EJ Moreno as he dives into what works in this new Matrix movie from director Lana Wachowski.

Comments / 0

Community Policy