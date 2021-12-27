Efficient conditioning, practice helped Montana State prepare for 15-game season

Like many new head coaches, Brent Vigen proclaimed his intentions to lead Montana State to a national championship during his introductory press conference in February. But this was not some hollow attempt to appease fans.

Vigen knew he had a talented team capable of making a deep playoff run, as the Bobcats have proven this month. They are less than two weeks away from facing North Dakota State in the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas.

But MSU (12-2) couldn’t make its first championship appearance since 1984 solely because of talent and some fortune. Vigen and his staff have prepared their team for this moment since February.

“You’ve got to have a team ready for the grind, ready for the long haul,” Vigen said Feb. 16. “You start thinking about playing 15, 16 games, that’s the vision you have to have. You’re not trying to get ready for 12, 13.”

During that press conference, Vigen said training would be a crucial part of MSU’s 15-game goals. The Bobcats skipped the 2021 pandemic-postponed spring season, so they had time to focus on weight lifting, conditioning and other ways to prepare for a long fall.

MSU began a practice routine in the spring that involved more repetitions than many teams typically run. Rather than 22 players on the field during 11-on-11 drills, the Bobcats had 44: one offensive unit versus one defensive unit on each end of Bobcat Stadium field.

It’s something Vigen picked up during his time at NDSU, where he played and coached from 1993-2013. He was offensive coordinator for those final five years and helped the Bison win their first three of eight FCS titles. He was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator from 2014-20.

“They've been doing it since 2010, so it's not like we have the edge as far as that goes,” he said with a smile last week. “But I think it allowed guys to learn on the field, learn by doing.”

The Bobcats “dialed it up in the summer,” Vigen added, giving strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin a better sense of how he should train the players. Vigen wanted them to get accustomed to practicing that way when fall camp began in August.

“Our guys worked really hard in the summer. I think there was a real determination,” Vigen said. “Along with Coach Herrin’s direction, it was a real buy-in by our guys. Then fall camp, I think you have the chance to get guys as seasoned as possible.”

One of the best examples of MSU’s fall camp preparation is Rylan Ortt. The redshirt freshman from Missoula stepped in for All-Big Sky second-team nickelback Ty Okada during the first half of MSU’s 42-19 quarterfinal win at Sam Houston on Dec. 11.

Ortt also started at nickel in the 31-17 semifinal win over South Dakota State a week later. Any drop-off from Okada to Ortt was small.

The Bobcats were also missing third-team All-American nose tackle Chase Benson against SDSU. The Jackrabbits rushed well in the first half but were held to minus-2 rushing yards in the second half. In addition to adjustments, MSU’s backups played well.

The Bobcats have used a heavy rotation of D-linemen throughout each game this season. D-linemen like Brody Grebe, Byron Rollins and Ben Seymour aren’t backups in the eyes of Hardy, an All-American defensive end, and Amandre Williams, an all-Big Sky honorable mention defensive end.

“We all feel like everyone in the room is a starter,” Williams said after the SDSU game. “At any point, anybody in the room can make plays, and they stepped up and did it.”

The star of that game, and the entire playoffs, was Tommy Mellott. The freshman from Butte was a fourth-string quarterback during the spring and fall, looking unlikely to see much playing time beyond special teams. But Mellott was given more opportunities to improve his QB skills thanks largely to those 44-player practice sessions.

“He wasn't just standing over there waiting for a couple reps here and there,” Vigen said.

MSU certainly wasn’t hoping for Benson, Okada and All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse to miss the semifinal game. The Bobcats didn’t want regular season starting QB Matthew McKay to struggle in the second half. TJ Session started the first 10 games at right tackle for good reasons.

But backups like Ortt, Mellott and Rush Reimer (Session’s replacement) didn’t just play well enough to compete against SDSU, Sam Houston and UT Martin. They won each of those playoff games by at least two scores.

“It's just a change in a way of doing things and our guys really buying into that collectively that's helped us get to this point,” Vigen said.