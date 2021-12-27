Top 10 scorers at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship

WINNIPEG – To suggest this season has not gone as planned for the Winnipeg Jets might qualify as one of the biggest understatements in quite some time. Whether it was an 0-2-1 start, the transformation to a 9-3-3 team battling for top spot in the Western Conference to a team that dipped below the playoff line heading into the extended pause – the ups-and-downs endured by this group resemble an exhilarating ride at an amusement park.

