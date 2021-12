It's time to think about your New Year's resolutions, so we came up with a few you might want to make, and hopefully won't break. Do people still make resolutions at the first of every year? I don't think I've seriously made one in years, but each year there are a few things I tell myself I'll change. Do I follow through? Sometimes. Okay, not usually. And let's face it, many resolutions are made during New Year's Eve parties, when our judgement may be impaired by alcohol. Like, I swear I won't drink as much at next year's party.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO