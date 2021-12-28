Terrell Bynum Confirms Decision to Leave UW

Wide receiver Terrell Bynum confirmed on Monday what others were saying last week, that he was leaving the University of Washington football team through the transfer portal.

Yet his announcement still countered another tweet that he posted a month ago, one in which he declared, "I'll be back."

It's not clear what happened in between.

Bynum met with new coach Kalen DeBoer and, by all accounts, their get-to-know-each-other session went well. Yet the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver from Long Beach, California, ultimately decided to spend his last season of college eligibility elsewhere, becoming the fifth Husky to hit the portal since the coaching change took place.

Interestingly, Bynum had this to say about his earlier statement and the new UW coach in his social-media posting, "When I said I was staying, I was sincere but after much prayer I think it's best for me to go elsewhere. The team is in great hands with Coach DeBoer and company."

Bynum for three seasons has been a solid pass-catcher for the Huskies, finally receiving All-Pac-12 fourth-team mention from Phil Steele magazine. Yet he seemed destined to play in the shadows of Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, two sophomores-to-be who this past season began to expand their roles and solidify their reputations.

It's unclear where Bynum will end up, but two of his teammates, linebacker Cooper McDonald and tight end Mark Redman, have transferred to San Diego State, so the Mountain West is always a ready option.

Bynum was on the Husky team leadership council, so he was heavily invested in the program, which makes his departure all the more puzzling.

In his farewell tweet, Bynum was sure to thank former Husky coach Chris Petersen and wide-receivers coach Junior Adams, one of two holdover coaches who has joined the new DeBoer staff, but he didn't mention Jimmy Lake, his most recent head coach who was fired.

