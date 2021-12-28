ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames back to full roster as final player exits COVID-19 protocol

By Wes Gilbertson
kingstonthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. With second-string netminder Dan Vladar completing his isolation and rejoining his pals for Monday’s practice, the Calgary Flames are once again at full strength after the NHL’s largest outbreak of the season. For two weeks, as...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

kingstonthisweek.com

NHL, Flames postpone NYE game at Saddledome amid COVID, Omicron surge

The National Hockey League has postponed another game for the Calgary Flames and another one of their biggest draws of the year. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Friday’s New Year’s Eve clash against the Winnipeg Jets will be played at a later...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames Olympic hopefuls react to NHL, NHLPA decision to pull out of Beijing

There was disappointment all around the Calgary Flames dressing room when the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association made the joint decision to pull the plug on their participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article...
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Two more Maple Leafs games postponed, bringing total to eight

The Maple Leafs’ immediate schedule got a bit lighter on Tuesday afternoon. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The National Hockey League announced more postponement of games because of the impact of COVID-19, and two more Leafs games have been put on ice for the time being.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: D.J. Smith returns from protocol ... Jake Sanderson is welcome to join Senators

D.J. Smith’s smiling face was back on the ice at Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. After being cleared to return following isolation for COVID-19, the Ottawa Senators head coach was removed from protocol along with video coach Mike King and both were back at the rink as the club waits to find out when it might suit up next.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: After signing with the Senators, Tyler Boucher could be headed for 67's

Tyler Boucher is leaving school, and if all goes as planned, he’ll be playing in the Ottawa Senators’ backyard next month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Senators signed their top pick in the 2021 NHL draft to a three-year...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Three upcoming Frontenacs games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Three more Kingston Frontenacs’ games scheduled for this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The games includes Kingston’s 2 p.m. match on Thursday against the 67’s in Ottawa, a 4 p.m. game on New...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Leafs defenceman Liljegren added to the COVID protocol list

The Maple Leafs aren’t out of the COVID-19 woods yet. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Leafs announced on Wednesday that defenceman Timothy Liljegren has been placed in protocol. Still in protocol as of Wednesday were goalie Petr Mrazek, defencemen Morgan Rielly, Jake...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks Week Ahead: Into the (Omicron) unknown

When we last wrote this feature two weeks ago, we wondered how the Omicron variant might affect things. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. A few days later, the whole NHL went on pause. Now we’re back with the Vancouver Canucks in California,...
NHL

