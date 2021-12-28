ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

GARRIOCH: The Ottawa Senators prepare to play as postponements pile up

By Bruce Garrioch
kingstonthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Senators are spending the holiday season all dressed up with no place to go. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Senators were back on the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre Monday for a second straight post-Christmas skate but with Wednesday’s visit by...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ottawa Senators recall goaltender Matt Murray

Out of pure necessity, the Ottawa Senators have recalled Matt Murray from the AHL. Both Filip Gustavsson and Anton Forsberg are in the COVID protocol, leaving the team without a goaltender on the active roster. With the Senators off until Friday, there is a chance that Gustavsson could be activated...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Chabot
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Person
Jack Capuano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ottawa Senators#The Boston Bruins#The Washington Capitals#Ahl
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out on taxi squads, Olympic decision

Brad Marchand isn’t shy to speak his mind and he's done just that again. The Boston Bruins star forward posted a statement on social media Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the NHL’s recent decision on taxi squads and withdrawing from participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. Marchand’s...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: After signing with the Senators, Tyler Boucher could be headed for 67's

Tyler Boucher is leaving school, and if all goes as planned, he’ll be playing in the Ottawa Senators’ backyard next month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Senators signed their top pick in the 2021 NHL draft to a three-year...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames Olympic hopefuls react to NHL, NHLPA decision to pull out of Beijing

There was disappointment all around the Calgary Flames dressing room when the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association made the joint decision to pull the plug on their participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
kingstonthisweek.com

Stu Cowan: Carey Price's return to the Canadiens remains uncertain

We now know for certain that NHL players won’t be taking part in the Beijing Olympics in February because of COVID-19 concerns. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The big question for Canadiens fans remains when will Carey Price play again?. Price...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

NHL, Flames postpone NYE game at Saddledome amid COVID, Omicron surge

The National Hockey League has postponed another game for the Calgary Flames and another one of their biggest draws of the year. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Friday’s New Year’s Eve clash against the Winnipeg Jets will be played at a later...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Three upcoming Frontenacs games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Three more Kingston Frontenacs’ games scheduled for this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The games includes Kingston’s 2 p.m. match on Thursday against the 67’s in Ottawa, a 4 p.m. game on New...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy