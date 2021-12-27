ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror News Network 2021 Comic Awards: Tom Sutton Named Horror Comic Honoree Of The Year

By Thomas Tuna
Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing you should know about Tom Sutton, it’s that the man could flat-out draw monsters. Sutton–who passed away nearly 20 years ago–is remembered by so many horror comics fans for so many different things–for drawing the first appearance of Vampirella for Warren Publishing, for his early contributions to...

