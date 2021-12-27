ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK bank branch numbers have almost halved since 2015

By Staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzagP_0dX8HsjP00
Workmen dismantle the Black Horse signs after the Lloyds Hebden Bridge branch closed for the final time in 2019. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Almost half of the UK’s bank branches have been lost, or scheduled for closure, since 2015, putting vulnerable customers at risk of being “cut adrift”, according to figures put together by a consumer group.

Analysis carried out by Which? for the news agency PA found that 4,735 branches have been shut or earmarked for closure over the past six years. The figure is equal to 48% of the network as it stood in January 2015.

Many of the big banks have been cutting their branch networks in recent years, claiming customers are spurning traditional counter service in favour of banking online and via mobile phones.

Some have said the Covid pandemic has accelerated this shift to digital banking, and recent months have seen a spate of announcements of closures.

In October, Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 41 Lloyds Bank and seven Halifax branches across England and Wales between January and April 2022. That came on top of 100 closures earlier in the year.

Several weeks later TSB announced it was closing 70 branches – a quarter of its network, meaning it had more than halved the number of outlets it had over less than two years.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Wave after wave of bank branch closures in recent years have left many people who depend on them for essential banking services – particularly the elderly and vulnerable – at risk of being cut adrift.

“Recent proposals put forward to help secure the future of cash are very promising, but we will be watching closely to see if they are preventing further communities from losing cash access and vital banking services.”

Although the pandemic has hastened the move from cash to contactless payments, figures published earlier this year showed that in 2020 there were still 1.2 million people in the UK who relied on coins and notes for their day-to-day spending.

The government has said it will legislate to protect the future of cash, and has introduced cashback without a purchase in shops to enable people to access their money without a bank branch or ATM.

In December several major banks announced an initiative to share services , and there are plans to extend a pilot scheme in which Post Offices hosted bank staff and offered counter services to individuals and businesses.

Natalie Ceeney, chair of Cash Action Group, said there were still millions of people for whom the decision to close a bank branch was really disruptive.

“That’s not only vulnerable people who may be on low incomes or have a disability, but small businesses, whose customers pay in cash and can no longer deposit their takings at the branch that was once across the high street,” she said.

UPI News

British bank Santander accidentally pays out $175 million to customers

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- British bank Santander said about 2,000 customers mistakenly received double payments on Christmas Day, with a total $175 million being accidentally paid out. The bank said the money was doled out over about 75,000 transactions for about 2,000 corporate and commercial customers. The institution said a technical error was to blame for the payments.
WORLD
#Mobile Banking#Online Banking#Banking Services#Uk#Covid#Lloyds Banking Group#Halifax#Tsb
whdh.com

Bank mistakenly pays out $175M to customers on Christmas Day

(CNN) — UK bank Santander got into the Christmas spirit this year by paying out a total of £130 million ($175 million) to customers by mistake on December 25. The total payment was split over 75,000 transactions for around 2,000 corporate and commercial customers, Santander said in a statement published Thursday.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Soaring inflation could be to 2022 what supply chain crisis was to 2021

From shortages of new cars and games consoles to lorry drivers and even crisps, 2021 will be remembered by many as the year of the supply chain crisis.Just as the economy was revving up thanks to the mammoth vaccine effort and lifting of the last remaining coronavirus restrictions, the supply crunch hit like a juggernaut.Having pulled through from the so-called pingdemic that decimated workforces as staff were forced to self-isolate, firms were then faced with a summer of crippling shortages of HGV drivers.Supermarket shelves were left bare, construction projects were paused due to delayed deliveries of materials and even fast food...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Santander races to claw back £130m after Christmas Day blunder sends payments to thousands

High street lender Santander has accidently paid out £130 million to tens of thousands of individuals and businesses in a Christmas Day blunder.Around 75,000 people and companies who received one-off or regular payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at the bank were inadvertently paid a second time on December 25.The issues, first reported by the Times, has led to the bank having to try to claw back the cash, with the money coming from the lender’s own reserves.Payments included wages or money from suppliers.But because the cash has been sent to accounts at rival banks, it may be harder to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Full list of 2022 bank holidays

Bank holidays are always a highlight for employees; and if you get your planning right, they could entitle you to a few extra days off.It’s a particularly good time to start looking at the calendar, too, given that Britons will get an additional bank holiday next year thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.In June, Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years on the throne - a historic milestone marking the longest reign of any British monarch to date.Hence why a four-day weekend has been introduced to mark the celebrations.Outlining plans to stage a series of events across the UK, Oliver Dowden...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Five fastest growing Covid hotspots in the UK revealed after infections hit 183,037

The UK’s number of daily Covid-19 infections continues to climb, with a new record of 183,037 cases reported yesterday.The government’s latest figures, for the seven days to 25 December, show the highest rates of Covid are in London.Some 7,773 new cases were recorded in Lambeth, south London, in seven days to 25 December, at a rate of 2,415.4 cases per 100,000 people.Other areas of London with high rates of infection include Southwark, with 7,279 new cases, and Lewisham, with 6,871.The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid in a lab-reported test.Additionally, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Santander bank error: £130m worth of accidental payments to 75,000 customers on Christmas Day

High street lender Santander has accidentally paid out £130m to tens of thousands of individuals and businesses in a Christmas Day blunder.Around 75,000 people and companies who received one-off or regular payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at the bank were inadvertently paid a second time on 25 December.The issues, first reported by The Times, has led to the bank having to try to claw back the cash, with the money coming from the lender’s own reserves.Payments included wages or money from suppliers.But because the cash has been sent to accounts at rival banks, it may be harder to...
BUSINESS
BBC

House prices: Rise in Wales more than rest of UK

House prices in Wales rose more than any other nation or region of the UK over the past year, according to new figures. Figures for 2021 by mortgage provider Halifax showed prices in Wales increased on average by 14%. That was more than in every region of England, as well...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

‘Record low number’ of UK firms fell into administration in 2021

A record low number of UK firms are set to have fallen into administration in 2021 despite the heavy toll of the pandemic, according to industry experts.Insolvency specialists at Interpath Advisory said furlough measures particularly reduced the number of non-voluntary insolvencies over the year but warned there could be a rise next year.Latest figures from the advisory firm, which was spun off from KPMG and bought by HIG Capital earlier this year, revealed 618 administrations in the UK in the 11 months to November.This is expected to increase by the end of the year but will remain significantly short of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Three in 10 UK local authorities have record Covid-19 case rates

Three in 10 local authority areas in the UK are recording their highest rate of new Covid-19 cases since mass testing began in summer 2020, new analysis shows.The areas include around three-quarters of authorities in north-west England nearly two-thirds in the West Midlands and almost half in the East Midlands But no London boroughs are on the list, while only a tiny number of areas in the south-east and eastern England are now at record levels, suggesting the latest surge in cases may have peaked in these parts of the country.In a similar survey in the week before Christmas,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Average UK house price ends year at record £254,822

The average UK house price rose by nearly £24,000 during 2021, the biggest increase ever recorded in a single year in cash terms, according to an index.The typical price of a home reached a record high of £254,822 in December, marking a £23,902  increase over the past year, Nationwide Building Society said.Chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The price of a typical UK home is now at a record high of £254,822, up £23,902 over the year – the largest rise we’ve seen in a single year in cash terms.“Prices are now 16% higher than before the pandemic struck in early...
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Central Bank of Ireland: Stores Can’t Refuse Cash Payments

The rapid rise in popularity of digital and contactless payments in Ireland has caught the attention of a leading consumer association when some stores reportedly started turning down cash payments from customers, the Independent reported on Wednesday (Dec. 29). Shoppers in Ireland can’t be forced to use digital payment means...
WORLD
The Guardian

How the pandemic transformed the world of work in 2021

Of all the predictions on your 2021 bingo card, who had employees being fined for going into the office? Workers in Wales now face that threat since the tightening of Covid regulations amid the spread of the Omicron variant, with a possible £60 penalty for failing to work from home.
WORLD
CBS News

Bank seeks to recover $175 million it paid out on Christmas by mistake

Santander's U.K. bank is seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times of London.
ECONOMY
