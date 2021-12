With Christmas fast approaching and the New Year right behind it, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Whether we're preoccupied with finalizing holiday preparations for the family or immersed in our community’s Christmas festivities, the commotion of this time of year can be a distraction from the greatest gift the world has ever received -- the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As we celebrate Christmas this year, it is my sincere hope that we reflect on the true meaning of Christmas by glorifying the One who gave it all. From my family to yours, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas!

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO