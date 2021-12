Christ is the root word of the biggest holiday on our calendar. What if this Christmas, our lives were rooted in Christ?. You’ve likely heard many times that “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.” While it may sound like a silly catchphrase, it’s crucial that we take it seriously. While all our Christmas traditions are beautiful and meaningful, we need to get our priorities back in place. Christmas, first and foremost, is about Christ! It’s a time when we must reflect on the birth of Jesus, what it means for our faith, and how we are to live in this life as children of God.

