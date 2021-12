Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe's latest movie just got a trailer. The Lost City also features Brad Pitt. The actress' character is Loretta Sage, a romance author who chronicles exotic locales. Tatum's Alan is a cover model for the latest novel in Sage's career. He's trying to be like the main character of the books. But, Daniel Radcliffe enters as a strange millionaire bent on capturing Bullock and it's up to the heartthrob to save her in a jungle adventure. Pitt serves as another would-be rescuer, but it seems like his involvement is rather minute. There are car chases, boats, and scaling mountains in The Lost City. Fans looking for an easygoing adventure ride will probably end up loving this movie. Paramount will release the film in March of 2022. Check out the stars hyping up The Lost City down below.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO