Frank Marchesi, Sr., of Bi-State Utilities Co., has received the President’s Award from the SITE Improvement Association in recognition of his many years of dedicated service to the organization. The award is SITE’s highest honor and is given to a member who has provided outstanding guidance, foresight, time and leadership to help the organization reach its goals and maintaining its influential role within the construction industry. This is only the eleventh President’s Award presented by SITE during its 55-year history.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO