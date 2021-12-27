North Texas recruiting class report card: UNT added key players in 2021 class who helped pave way to bowl

Buy Now North Texas coach Seth Littrell, center, prepares to take the field before the Frisco Football Classic with offensive lineman Jacob Brammer, right, and Jason Pirtle. Littrell and his staff signed a handful of impact players in its 2021 recruiting class. Jeff Woo/DRC

North Texas is fresh off its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons, a 27-14 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. A few of the players the Mean Green signed as part of their 2021 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 among Conference USA schools by 247Sports played key roles in helping UNT reach the postseason. Here's a look back at the class.

Best player in the class

OL Gabe Blair: One could make a case for defensive lineman Roderick Brown as well as Blair. Both made a significant impact in their debut seasons with the Mean Green and landed on the All-Conference USA Freshman team. We give the edge to Blair, largely because he was a member of one of UNT's most consistent units. UNT gave up just 17 sacks on the year.

Most surprising player in the class

DB Ridge Texada: Texada was among the least heralded of a host of transfers UNT signed in the offseason. The Frisco Centennial product started his career at McNeese State before transferring to UNT to test himself at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Texada ended up starting three games in the middle of the season when UNT encountered injury programs and finished with 19 tackles and two pass breakups.

Most disappointing player in the class

OL Rayvon Crum: UNT has already seen four players from its 2021 class leave the program, Ravvon Crum, Cinque Williams, Greg Francis and TyRae Thornton. That is a lot of attrition so soon after a class was signed. The biggest disappointment in that group is Crum. UNT rarely recruits outside of Texas and spent time developing a relationship with the Alabama native. Crum never played, didn't buy into UNT's long-term plan to develop him and hit the NCAA transfer portal.

Player who hasn’t broken out but still could

WR Caleb Johnson: The most highly regarded player in UNT's 2021 recruiting class was wide receiver Caleb Johnson The Greenville native committed to Oklahoma as a cornerback but harbored dreams of playing wide receiver in college. UNT's staff talked him out of signing with the Sooners so that he could play on offense for the Mean Green. UNT coach Seth Littrell was asked about Johnson throughout the season. The answer was always that Johnson wasn't ready yet. One would assume he will be next season. Johnson is talented. He'll be an impact player if he can tap into that talent.

My grade for the class

B: UNT had a host of players contribute from its 2021 recruiting class. Blair and Brown played about as well as anyone could have hoped during their freshman seasons and a host of other players contributed. Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush looked like he was on the way to stardom before suffering a season-ending injury. There is a case to be made that UNT should have gotten more out of the No.1 class in C-USA and that there were a pretty significant number of busts in the group already. Those issues prevent UNT's group from being graded higher.