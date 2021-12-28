ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WB Twp. agrees to state opioid settlement

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmH45_0dX84MD300
Township Council voted unanimously on Resolution 2021-13 Monday Night. This, according to the resolution, is ‘Authorizing the Township of Wilkes-Barre to enter into Settlement Agreements with McKessen Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc; Amerisource Bergen Corporation; Johnson & Johnson; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc., and agree to the terms of the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust,’ which will allocate funds to the Township in addressing issues wrought by the Opioid Crisis. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Council members voted unanimously Monday night to enter into “Settlement Agreements” with numerous pharmaceutical companies and agree to the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust.

The Resolution, deemed 2021-13, essentially secures funding from pharmaceutical companies such as: McKessen Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc; Amerisource Bergen Corporation; Johnson & Johnson; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc., being held accountable for the opioid crisis in America.

According to the Resolution:

In dealing with the Opioid Crisis, the state as well as local governments have spent estimated billions of dollars each year on “opiate abuse, addiction, overdose, and death.”

Since 2017, governments on all levels around the country have been attempting to gain legal justice against “big pharma,” referred to as “Opioid Defendants” in the Resolution, as well as hold them financially accountable for the impact of substance abuse.

Negotiations with the aforementioned companies, referred to as Settling Defendants, have been going on for some time now, and the proposed terms of several different settlements, are collectively being referred to as Settlement Agreements.

These Settlement Agreements will see payments made to “settling government entities,” which now includes Wilkes-Barre Township. Disbursement of the Pennsylvania Opioid Funds was discussed by the state Office of the Attorney General along with local government entities, resulting in the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust.

The Trust, as it’s called within the Resolution, outlines the allocation of funds as such: 15% to a Commonwealth Account; 15% to a Litigating Subdivision Account; and 70% to local governments in a County Abatement Account. Furthermore, any political subdivision deemed an “Eligible Local Government” will only receive its allocation when it signs the “Participation Agreements to the Settlements.”

By voting to enter into this agreement, Wilkes-Barre Township now authorizes Michael Revitt, the Business Administrator of the Township of Wilkes-Barre, to “settle and release the Township of Wilkes-Barre’s claims against the Settling Defendants in exchange for the consideration set forth in the Settlement Agreements and Trust Agreement.”

There was no word as to when funds will be secured or where they will be used.

Comments / 2

Related
go955.com

City of Kalamazoo working toward settlement in opioid lawsuit

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo has taken emergency action to get their share of the National Opioid settlement valued at $28 billion dollars. City Attorney Clyde Robinson said he was getting the forms from their attorneys as Commissioners were holding their last meeting of the year Monday night, and they have to be filed before the board meets again.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Praises Federal No Surprises Act

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is celebrating the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The No Surprises Act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. “A patient who has carefully researched and selected an in-network facility and provider or is seeking...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Chester County Commissioners Sign-On to National Opioid Settlement

WEST CHESTER, PA — Millions of dollars will soon be coming to Chester County for the prevention and treatment of opioid use disorder. This follows a vote today by the Chester County Commissioners to approve the County’s participation in a national opioid lawsuit settlement between Pennsylvania communities, Johnson & Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Dispatch

County Joins Opioid Settlement Against Drug Companies

SALISBURY – The Wicomico County Council voted this week to join a multi-billion-dollar settlement against four national drug companies. On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to opt into a $26 billion settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. and drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson for their alleged roles in the country’s opioid epidemic.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
York Dispatch Online

Gov. Tom Wolf calls on FEMA to help respond to COVID-19 surge

Pennsylvania asked the federal government on Wednesday to send health care workers to bolster hospitals and nursing homes that are increasingly under stress from persistent staffing shortages and the latest COVID-19 surge. The Wolf administration requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency send strike teams to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Wb Twp#Wilkes Barre Twp#Council#Resolution#Mckessen Corporation#Cardinal Health Inc#Johnson Johnson#Settlement Agreements#Wilkes Barre Township#Commonwealth Account
Times Leader

New York jury holds drugmaker Teva liable in opioid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals is responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis, a suburban New York jury ruled Thursday in one of few verdicts so far among thousands of lawsuits nationwide over the painkillers. A separate trial will follow to determine what Teva will have to...
INDUSTRY
Times Leader

FEMA to help Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania hospitals overwhelmed with the latest COVID-19 surge will get help from federal teams as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration finalizes the details, Wolf’s office said Tuesday. Wolf’s administration did not give details about how many people will be in the federal “strike teams,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Attorney General James: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. And Affiliates Found Liable In Landmark Opioids Trial

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A verdict was reached Thursday in a precedent-setting opioid trial in New York state, pitting victims, their families, towns and communities in a class action lawsuit against a dozen pharmaceutical companies. State Attorney General Letitia James said a jury found Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates liable “for the death and destruction they inflicted on the American people.” The six-month landmark opioid trial targeted companies involved in the opioid supply chain from manufacturers to distributors. The proceedings were held at Touro College of Law in Central Islip. It started with over a dozen defendants. Many settled, leaving...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy