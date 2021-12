Sponsored Content provided by Kelly Erola - Chief Medical Officer, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. When you or someone you love is living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, it’s easy to suffer information overload, from learning about the disease to juggling doctor appointments. When it’s time for hospice care, it can be difficult to make a decision from the myriad of choices facing you. You may find that your doctor, friends and family members are giving you several suggestions, but ultimately, you will be the one who makes decisions about your hospice care.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO