San Patricio County, TX

Suspects allegedly attempt to roll car with dead man into Nueces River

By Alyssa Flores
KZTV 10
 3 days ago
San Patricio County authorities are investigating after a 42-year-old man from Mathis was found dead last week.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the victim, Michael Espinoza, was found dead in his car on a Jim Wells County road as the suspects allegedly unsuccessfully attempted to roll the car into the Nueces River.

One suspect is in custody on an unrelated charge.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Investigators and the Texas Rangers are processing the victim's car for evidence as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

