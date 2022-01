Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Defense budget request from the Biden administration is a bit of an outlier, as these things go. It was submitted later than ever, and is an amalgam of Biden and Trump administration priorities. It’s also the first in 20 years to come with no overseas contingency fund request. Or not exactly. For the important messages the budget is sending, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Director of Defense Budget Analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Todd Harrison.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO