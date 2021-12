Some people think of New Year’s Eve as a time to kick off the new year ahead, but I prefer to think of it as one big, lavish last hurrah of the holiday season. It’s the official end of glittery lights everywhere, gifts galore, and a hum of general merriment everywhere you go, so it makes sense to wrap it all up with a shiny, festive bow in the form of a memorable celebration. Even when you have little ones, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve with kids so that you can end the year on a high note.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO