Ronald Lester Kiffer, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday after crashing into a McDonald’s while in the drive-through. Kiffer was in the drive-through of the McDonald’s at 6003 W Newberry Road when he crashed into the side of the building. According to the arrest report, he showed signs of impairment after the accident such as swaying while standing, fumbling for his wallet, and being unable to find his driver’s license in his wallet. He also reportedly seemed to be unaware that he had crashed into the building.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO