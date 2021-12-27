ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam

Column: What will be in 2022? May this year be happy

Cody Enterprise
 3 days ago

Where’s a good clairvoyant when you need one? It would sure be handy to have a preview of 2022 to discover what’s in store for all of us. Yes, if I held any stock at all in that sort of thing, I might find it kind of interesting to know the...

www.codyenterprise.com

Wave of Long Island

Editorial: Happy New Year

Former baseball great Satchel Paige once said “Never look back, something might be gaining on you.” It’s time our community starts embracing that sentiment. Rockaway loves to reminisce, and many are proud of our rich history. Our “Looking Back” column – often imitated, never duplicated — is always a popular read.
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Happy Holidays from our family to yours

On behalf of our Board of Directors and chamber staff, we would like to wish every one of you a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season. This is a special time of year filled with family, friends, fun and much love. Our office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 due to the Christmas holiday.
Albert Einstein
The Lebanon Reporter

COLUMN: What if politicians really had Christmas spirit?

It seems all the politicians are taking shots at one another and trying to top one another on making offensive statements. Neither the Republicans nor the Democrats have Christmas spirit this year. Both are name-calling, refusing to work together, and trying to gain political points. Of course, the role of leadership is to win and increase influence, but for once, I would like to see them all come together to attack common causes. Are our leaders too far apart ideologically that they refuse to be bigger than their parties? It's time for political leaders to put America above their own political aspirations.
Post-Star

COLUMN: Reflecting on 71 years of friendship

To hear them talk about each other — at least when the other isn’t around — you get a genuine picture of how important their more-than-seven-decade friendship really is. They both get reflective, and trail off at times when recalling the memories. To see them in action...
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Celebrate Christmas the whole year

What are the most important gifts of Christmas? Think about it. Here is a novel idea ... celebrate Christmas all year. It is the new/old way to celebrate and keep Christmas in the heart. Charles Dickens wrote, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” It is certainly a great way to have a stress-free season and a wonderful year.
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
Andrei Tapalaga

800-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in America

A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.
Vietnam
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
Psych Centra

6 Signs of a Covert Narcissistic Mother

Mothers experience challenges in life just like everyone else, and sometimes those challenges include living with symptoms of a personality disorder. Not everyone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) experiences the same symptoms or symptoms with the same intensity. The same goes for a mother who may live with this condition.
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
