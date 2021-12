Patty Jo Sanchez of Flovilla was honored at the annual William McIntosh DAR Christmas Luncheon for her charity work with the families of fallen police officers. Sanchez is the owner of a 30” high miniature horse named Little Blue. After a police officer asked her to let him make a picture of the horse for his pregnant wife, she decided to use Little Blue for helping other police officers. She founded a 501C(3) charity, Little Blue for Blue Lives, for the purpose of helping the families of fallen police officers with meals, clothing to wear to the funeral, or other things needed during their time of sorrow.

FLOVILLA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO