Gov. Pritzker COVID-19 update 12/27/21

Governor Tony Evers visited southwest Wisconsin on Tuesday to promote more than $27-million dollars in pandemic relief for small businesses across the state. The federal funds are being directed to event-related venues that suffered financial losses due to COVID shut downs. During his stop at the Belmont Convention Center, Evers presented a $200-thousand dollar grant to the center’s owners. His office also authorized more than $90-thousand dollars which was awarded to the Holiday Gardens Event Center in Potosi. This round of federal relief aid focuses on the state’s tourism and hospitality industry.
Comments / 0