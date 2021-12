BOSTON — We are just one night away from New Year’s Eve, and now some cities and towns are making last-minute changes to first-night festivities due to rising COVID cases. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss some of the things Boston will be doing to make sure people can ring in a healthy new year. First Night is still going on, but there are some changes. Nearly all indoor events, such as performances, will be moved outdoors. Organizers of First Night Boston are closely following the COVID guidelines set by the city. Even while outdoors, people will be encouraged to wear masks when they are in large crowds.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO