Irma Franklin, 85, of Norwalk and formerly of Huron, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day at Parkvue Memory Care in Sandusky. Born in Lima, Ohio, Irma graduated from Shawnee High School and went on to earn an associates degree in business from BGSU. She held several bookkeeping and office positions, including at McIntyre Chevrolet and Franklin Sanitation before changing careers and earning her LPN license from Sandusky School of Practical Nursing. After many years of service, Irma retired from full-time positions at both Erie County Care Facility and Huron Health Care Center.

HURON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO