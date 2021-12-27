Western conservation council celebrates

The Trail Foundation, which is based in Austin and whose mission is to protect, enhance and connect the Butler Trail at Lady Bird Lake for the benefit of all, is seeking a Conservation Manager. The Conservation Manager is a key leadership position within Park Operations that works closely with the Director of Park Operations, Project Director, Ecological Restoration Committee and City of Austin representatives. The Conservation Manager is responsible for collaboratively leading TTF’s ecological restoration efforts, volunteer programs, grant programs, as well as the continued development of staff and park management protocols. For the full job description and application instructions, visit thetrailfoundation.org.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO