ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Western conservation council celebrates

By Anne Moore Farmers for Sustainable Food
impact601.com
 5 days ago

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council has expanded across five counties in its four years of existence. Members are increasing conservation practices to reduce erosion, protect water quality, and improve overall soil health. At the recent annual meeting, board members shared the group’s many accomplishments. That...

impact601.com

Comments / 0

Related
Algona Upper Des Moines

Kossuth Conservation hosting author

SMITH LAKE—Kossuth County Conservation will host author and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer Erica Billerbeck at Water’s Edge Nature Center Friday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Billerbeck will speak about her book, “Wildland Sentinel - Field Notes from an Iowa Conservation Officer,” which chronicles some...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Ellsworth American

Schoodic Forest to be conserved

WINTER HARBOR — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT), a statewide land conservation organization, announced Monday that a gift has been finalized to secure the protection of 1,700 acres of forestland — the so-called “Schoodic Forest” — in Winter Harbor on the Schoodic Peninsula. Protection of...
WINTER HARBOR, ME
cechouston.org

The Trail Foundation seeks Conservation Manager

The Trail Foundation, which is based in Austin and whose mission is to protect, enhance and connect the Butler Trail at Lady Bird Lake for the benefit of all, is seeking a Conservation Manager. The Conservation Manager is a key leadership position within Park Operations that works closely with the Director of Park Operations, Project Director, Ecological Restoration Committee and City of Austin representatives. The Conservation Manager is responsible for collaboratively leading TTF’s ecological restoration efforts, volunteer programs, grant programs, as well as the continued development of staff and park management protocols. For the full job description and application instructions, visit thetrailfoundation.org.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Soil Conservation#Water Conservation#Soil Health#Soil Science#Baldwin#The Nature Conservancy#Uw River Falls
The Daily American

Water conservation notice lifted in Addison

The Addison Area Water Authority lifted its water conservation notice on Tuesday after multiple leaks were fixed in the water system. Authority spokesman Kevin Nogroski said in a press release that four leaks were found and fixed in all. Water lines were down for a little over a week after...
ADDISON, PA
stjosephpost.com

USDA expands partnerships for conservation

USDA is leveraging its authorities under the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program to bring in new types of partners and expand opportunities in voluntary conservation. In direct response to feedback from stakeholders, USDA updated the program’s rule regarding matching fund requirements, and invested in additional staff to work directly with partners.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax Council approves deferment of Best Western site improvements

The Colfax City Council approved an agreement to defer site improvements for the Best Western Colfax hotel during a special meeting Dec. 17. According to the staff report, the hotel developer requested a certificate of occupancy before site improvements are finished. Colfax City Manager Wes Heathcock confirmed weather conditions have hindered the improvements from being completed.
COLFAX, CA
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Literacy Council of Western Arkansas' new director and her plans for the region

Serving the people of Fort Smith holds a special spot in the heart of the new executive director of the Literacy Council of Western Arkansas. Bente Eriksen is no stranger to the struggles that come from issues with reading or understanding a new language. Eriksen, who is originally from Nykøbing Falster, Denmark, now speaks multiple languages but struggled in school with dyslexia.
FORT SMITH, AR
amherstma.gov

Town Council

REVISED: 12/20/21 at 10:41 am. RECEIVED: 12/16/21 at 10:30 am. TOPICS: Announcements. Public Comment. Consent Agenda. Support for Special Legislation: Continuation of Walter (Tim) Nelson as Fire Chief. Zoning Bylaw Amendments: Amendments to Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-Use Buildings & Article 12, Definitions; Zoning Map: Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect St: Amendments to Article 2, Zoning Districts & Article 3, Use Regulations. FY23 Town Council Budget Policy Guidelines. Bylaws for Future Consideration: Request for Information. Council Committee Transition Memos. Automatic Carryover of Measures to New Legislative Sessions. Committee & Liaison Reports. Approval of regular and special meeting minutes of the following dates: 2/6/21, 11/22/21, 11/29/21, 12/6/21, 12/9/21, & 12/13/21. Town Manager Report. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Anticipated 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Make your voice be heard about toxic coal ash

Tick. Tick. Tick. Tick. The clock is ticking down for 2021. The ticking is also for Jan. 10, 2022, the Georgia’s General Assembly’s opening day. I have a request. Make one of your New Year’s resolutions to contact your lawmakers, asking them to support stronger legislation to protect Georgia’s natural resources and environment. Specifically, I […] The post Opinion: Make your voice be heard about toxic coal ash appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ENVIRONMENT
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetWishList: Turtle Creek Conservancy

According to Turtle Creek Conservancy President Tiffany Divis,. “Dallas is ever growing. But, amidst new projects, steel being erected and concrete being poured, there is a green space tucked into one of Dallas’ most beautiful and historic neighborhoods. Turtle Creek Park is an oasis that belongs to everyone. “This...
DALLAS, TX
Ohio Capital Journal

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

By Viniece Jennings, Agnes Scott College When many people think of New Year’s resolutions, they brainstorm ways to improve themselves for the year ahead. What if we expanded those aspirations to include resolutions that benefit our communities, society and the planet, too? It might not be a typical approach, but it can broaden your horizons […] The post 4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENVIRONMENT
SignalsAZ

City of Tucson Issues Down Payment Assistance Program Request for Proposals

The City of Tucson is seeking qualifications and proposals from nonprofit organizations interested in providing housing counseling and fiscal agent services through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program to support down payment assistance for low-income homebuyers. Proposals are due no later than 11:59...
TUCSON, AZ
impact601.com

Technology aims for early disease detection

Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has the potential to enhance individual animal-monitoring and care practices as well as create labor efficiencies in the swine industry. The research is focused on early disease detection using radio-frequency identification technology to monitor pig-feeding behavior and track what each pig eats and drinks.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy