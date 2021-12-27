ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLL: Successful landings of F9/FH first stages (cores) by SpaceX in 2022?

This is a companion poll to the number of flights poll for 2022: http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=55469.0. Consult that poll for history, links to other polls, manifest predictions, etc.... Here as well are prior year versions of THIS poll. 2021 : http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=52634.0. 2020 : http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=49707.0. 2019 : http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=46972.0. 2018 : http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=44407.0. 2017...

Digital Trends

SpaceX eyes new launch date for first orbital Starship flight

There’s a lot resting on Starship, SpaceX’s next-generation rocket, which when it finally gets off the ground will become the most powerful space vehicle ever to fly. And should it successfully complete its testing program, it has the potential to herald a new era of space travel, becoming the first reusable rocket to transport astronauts to the moon, or even Mars.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX wants NASA’s LC-49 for Starship Super Heavy launches

The project is already being torpedoed, probably by the same people that said you can't use Boca Chica, use KSC.... Let's not overreact either, all the article said is:. The potential for regular or prolonged closures of the beach-access road and the destruction of coastal wetlands resulting from SpaceX’s launch and landing site has drawn Audubon Florida’s concern.
NASASpaceFlight.com

How to save Hubble on the cheap now that its life was extended to 2026

And therefore you would need a company, other than Boeing, that has dynamic engineers that can design and build the repair module. You have no data to supporty that claim. We know that Inspiration’s Crew Dragon, launched on a Falcon 9 rocket, soared to an orbital altitude of 367 miles which is 20 miles higher than Hubble.
Space.com

1st orbital test flight of SpaceX's Starship Mars rocket pushed to March at the earliest

We'll have to wait a bit longer for the orbital debut of SpaceX's Starship Mars rocket. SpaceX had been aiming to launch Starship on its first orbital test flight in January or February, provided that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wrapped up a programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) of the company's South Texas launch site by Dec. 31 as planned.
Space.com

NASA clears Axiom crew for 1st private mission to International Space Station

The astronauts launching with the first private crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next year have cleared all their medical evaluations. NASA and its international partners approved the four-person crew for Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), which is scheduled to launch on Feb. 28, 2022. The Ax-1 crew includes Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe, according to a statement from NASA. The crew was approved by NASA and the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel, a coalition of five international space agencies that decides who flies to the International Space Station and each crew member's role for the mission.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

"DARPA Hard" It ain't what it use to be. Have we seen that mating jig before? First time for me. https:// twitter.com/NASASpaceflight/status/1475477858315345927. Have we seen that mating jig before? First time for me. John. Yep, it's new. Seen resting at ground level, stored on a low black jig/stand, on 12th/13th...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starlink : On Orbit Tracking - Periodic Updates

Since China is upset they had to shift the CSS twice this year to avoid a collision ISS and CSS positions have been perma-added to the globe. You can find them (type CSS or ISS into search) they are sky-visible in AR mode in the App, and you can calc upcoming passes.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Should Starship have a third stage for single-launch high-energy trajectories?

This will depend to a large extent on whether or not SpaceX decides to set up a "custom services" or "custom engineering" department. Which is not what they do. I did not know that but I did assume they have no current interest in this given no contrary evidence. It's not what they do now, and there is no indication that they will ever do it, but "prediction is difficult, especially the future". If they end up dominating the "commodity launch" market, management might decide to branch out into the custom market.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Booster 4 underwent its third round of cryogenic proof testing, Ship 21 was moved outside the Mid Bay once again, and a section of the next Super Heavy Booster was stacked in the High Bay. Video and Pictures from Mary (@BocaChicaGal) and Nic (@NicAnsuini). Edited by Jack (@theJackBeyer). Full Member.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX F9 : SpaceX Transporter-3 Rideshare : CCSFS SLC-40 : 13 January 2022

Is there any confirmation that the booster used for this launch will be expendable? And any speculation on which one will be used?. I strongly believe this mission is an RTLS based on the FCC filing. No droneship location in the FCC filing and the LZ-1 coordinates of "North 28 29 11, West 80 32 51" appear in the filing, just as they did with Transporter-2.
teslarati.com

SpaceX lands 100th Falcon booster

Exactly six years after its first successful recovery, SpaceX has landed a Falcon booster for the 100th time. On December 21st, 2015, the first Falcon 9 V1.2 Full Thrust (Block 1) rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral LC-40 launch pad on the company’s return-to-flight mission after a catastrophic in-flight failure just six months prior. Unwilling as ever to waste an opportunity, no matter how important the mission, SpaceX – on top of debuting a major Falcon 9 upgrade – chose to take advantage of the return to flight to attempt to land a Falcon booster back on land for the first time ever. Ultimately, on top of successfully deploying multiple Orbcomm OG2 communications satellites in orbit for a paying customer, Falcon 9 booster B1019 sailed through its boostback, reentry, and landing burns without issue. About nine minutes after liftoff, the rocket ultimately touched down on a concrete “landing zone” just a few miles from where it lifted off with uncanny ease relative to SpaceX’s numerous failed attempts in the ~18 months prior.
Bay News 9

SpaceX successfully launches resupply mission rocket to ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched its 24th resupply mission to the International Space Station early Tuesday. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 5:07 a.m. amid cloudy conditions on the Space Coast. A successful rocket booster return followed the launch. The Dragon capsule is carrying 6,500 pounds...
fox35orlando.com

Success! SpaceX launches Turkish satellite into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX launched a Turkish satellite into orbit on Saturday night from Cape Canaveral. The Falcon 9 rocket carried the Turksat 5B communications satellite for Turksat, a Turkish satellite operator. The launch window opened at 10:58 p.m. with liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40). This was...
