Environment

Western conservation council celebrates

By Anne Moore Farmers for Sustainable Food
Kokomo Perspective
 5 days ago

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council has expanded across five counties in its four years of existence. Members are increasing conservation practices to reduce erosion, protect water quality, and improve overall soil health. At the recent annual meeting, board members shared the group’s many accomplishments. That...

Algona Upper Des Moines

Kossuth Conservation hosting author

SMITH LAKE—Kossuth County Conservation will host author and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer Erica Billerbeck at Water’s Edge Nature Center Friday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Billerbeck will speak about her book, “Wildland Sentinel - Field Notes from an Iowa Conservation Officer,” which chronicles some...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Ellsworth American

Schoodic Forest to be conserved

WINTER HARBOR — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT), a statewide land conservation organization, announced Monday that a gift has been finalized to secure the protection of 1,700 acres of forestland — the so-called “Schoodic Forest” — in Winter Harbor on the Schoodic Peninsula. Protection of...
WINTER HARBOR, ME
cechouston.org

The Trail Foundation seeks Conservation Manager

The Trail Foundation, which is based in Austin and whose mission is to protect, enhance and connect the Butler Trail at Lady Bird Lake for the benefit of all, is seeking a Conservation Manager. The Conservation Manager is a key leadership position within Park Operations that works closely with the Director of Park Operations, Project Director, Ecological Restoration Committee and City of Austin representatives. The Conservation Manager is responsible for collaboratively leading TTF’s ecological restoration efforts, volunteer programs, grant programs, as well as the continued development of staff and park management protocols. For the full job description and application instructions, visit thetrailfoundation.org.
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily American

Water conservation notice lifted in Addison

The Addison Area Water Authority lifted its water conservation notice on Tuesday after multiple leaks were fixed in the water system. Authority spokesman Kevin Nogroski said in a press release that four leaks were found and fixed in all. Water lines were down for a little over a week after...
ADDISON, PA
stjosephpost.com

USDA expands partnerships for conservation

USDA is leveraging its authorities under the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program to bring in new types of partners and expand opportunities in voluntary conservation. In direct response to feedback from stakeholders, USDA updated the program’s rule regarding matching fund requirements, and invested in additional staff to work directly with partners.
AGRICULTURE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Conservation Center to host virtual program

The Missouri Department of Conservation Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center will be hosting a free virtual event to show how trout are raised at the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery. The program, “The Hatchery in Pictures”, will take place online on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 7 p.m....
BRANSON, MO
amherstma.gov

Town Council

REVISED: 12/20/21 at 10:41 am. RECEIVED: 12/16/21 at 10:30 am. TOPICS: Announcements. Public Comment. Consent Agenda. Support for Special Legislation: Continuation of Walter (Tim) Nelson as Fire Chief. Zoning Bylaw Amendments: Amendments to Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-Use Buildings & Article 12, Definitions; Zoning Map: Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect St: Amendments to Article 2, Zoning Districts & Article 3, Use Regulations. FY23 Town Council Budget Policy Guidelines. Bylaws for Future Consideration: Request for Information. Council Committee Transition Memos. Automatic Carryover of Measures to New Legislative Sessions. Committee & Liaison Reports. Approval of regular and special meeting minutes of the following dates: 2/6/21, 11/22/21, 11/29/21, 12/6/21, 12/9/21, & 12/13/21. Town Manager Report. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Anticipated 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Make your voice be heard about toxic coal ash

Tick. Tick. Tick. Tick. The clock is ticking down for 2021. The ticking is also for Jan. 10, 2022, the Georgia’s General Assembly’s opening day. I have a request. Make one of your New Year’s resolutions to contact your lawmakers, asking them to support stronger legislation to protect Georgia’s natural resources and environment. Specifically, I […] The post Opinion: Make your voice be heard about toxic coal ash appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ENVIRONMENT
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetWishList: Turtle Creek Conservancy

According to Turtle Creek Conservancy President Tiffany Divis,. “Dallas is ever growing. But, amidst new projects, steel being erected and concrete being poured, there is a green space tucked into one of Dallas’ most beautiful and historic neighborhoods. Turtle Creek Park is an oasis that belongs to everyone. “This...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Miami

Emergency Meeting Of Broward School Board Friday To Discuss Revising COVID-19 Protocols

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, Broward’s School Board will hold an emergency meeting Friday to review and possibly revise their safety protocols. One option being considered is for all employees, vendors, and visitors be required to wear face coverings while indoors at any district school, facility, or vehicle. If accepted it would go into effect on Monday, January 3rd. Masks for students would remain optional but strongly encouraged. The option is similar to what Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6,...
MIAMI, FL
Ohio Capital Journal

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

By Viniece Jennings, Agnes Scott College When many people think of New Year’s resolutions, they brainstorm ways to improve themselves for the year ahead. What if we expanded those aspirations to include resolutions that benefit our communities, society and the planet, too? It might not be a typical approach, but it can broaden your horizons […] The post 4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENVIRONMENT
SignalsAZ

City of Tucson Issues Down Payment Assistance Program Request for Proposals

The City of Tucson is seeking qualifications and proposals from nonprofit organizations interested in providing housing counseling and fiscal agent services through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program to support down payment assistance for low-income homebuyers. Proposals are due no later than 11:59...
TUCSON, AZ

