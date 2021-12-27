Western conservation council celebrates

REVISED: 12/20/21 at 10:41 am. RECEIVED: 12/16/21 at 10:30 am. TOPICS: Announcements. Public Comment. Consent Agenda. Support for Special Legislation: Continuation of Walter (Tim) Nelson as Fire Chief. Zoning Bylaw Amendments: Amendments to Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-Use Buildings & Article 12, Definitions; Zoning Map: Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect St: Amendments to Article 2, Zoning Districts & Article 3, Use Regulations. FY23 Town Council Budget Policy Guidelines. Bylaws for Future Consideration: Request for Information. Council Committee Transition Memos. Automatic Carryover of Measures to New Legislative Sessions. Committee & Liaison Reports. Approval of regular and special meeting minutes of the following dates: 2/6/21, 11/22/21, 11/29/21, 12/6/21, 12/9/21, & 12/13/21. Town Manager Report. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Anticipated 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
Comments / 0