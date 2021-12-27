ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology aims for early disease detection

Kokomo Perspective
 5 days ago

Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has the potential to enhance individual animal-monitoring and care practices as well as create labor efficiencies in the swine industry. The research is focused on early disease detection using radio-frequency identification technology to monitor pig-feeding behavior and track what each pig eats and...

kokomoperspective.com

farmtalknews.com

Energy Curve Technology introduces nutrient line aimed at lowering input costs

As input cost rise, farmers and ranchers across the country are looking for ways to maximize growth while reducing costs. At the 2021 Kansas Forage and Grassland Council Winter Conference, Ben Elliot, co-founder and chief agronomist for Energy Curve Technology, introduced a new nutrient line available to producers. By assessing...
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

AI System Improves Early Gastric Cancer Detection

An artificial intelligence (AI) system called "ENDOANGEL" was effective for real-time monitoring of endoscopic "blind spots" and improved detection of early gastric cancer (EGC) during esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), according to research published recently. While EGD is widely used to examine lesions found in the upper gastrointestinal tract, there is considerable variability...
CANCER
deseret.com

This common COVID treatment could stop omicron variant, early research shows

A well-known COVID-19 treatment might work to stop omicron variant symptoms from turning severe, according to The Washington Post. Scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine published new findings this week that show giving convalescent plasma early in the course of the COVID-19 infection could reduce hospitalization from COVID-19 by almost 50%, according to The Washington Post.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
State
Nebraska State
aithority.com

GBT is Planning a Cognitive Cybersecurity Technology to Secure its RF Based Motion Detection System

GBT Technologies Inc., is working to secure its Apollo, a RF based motion detection system. The Apollo system uses AI technology to control radio waves transmissions and analyzing the reflected information to construct 3D cinematic media in real time. Apollo transmits and receives data using radio waves, operating within low frequencies RF Spectrum. The security system is targeted to prevent intruders from listening to Apollo’s RF traffic, stealing data or block its operation. Another topic of concern is the ability to replace data with bogus information; basically, jamming it.
SOFTWARE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

NREL effort aims to cut the cost of CSP technology by focusing on heliogens

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Sandia National Laboratories, along with the Australian Solar Thermal Research Institute, launched a Heliostat Consortium (HelioCon), an international effort to drive down the cost of heliostats. Heliostats are a key component of concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP) technologies. NREL...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gowatertown.net

Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in New Area of South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was recently confirmed in a new area in central South Dakota. Confirmation of the disease was obtained from a hunter-harvested adult female white-tailed deer in Buffalo County. South Dakota has now confirmed CWD in 19 counties, and this is the second detection...
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Halberd Moves Closer to Proving Its Patented Technologies Eliminate Contributors to Neurodegenerative Diseases

Latest Testing Eliminates Interleukin-2 From Cerebral Spinal Fluid. JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink:HALB) has been able to successfully eliminate Interleukin-2 (IL-2) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in preliminary testing. Halberd also successfully replicated its previous successful elimination of each of the inflammatory cytokines listed as complete in the table below. Interleukin-2 is a pro-inflammatory cytokine whose role in Alzheimer's Disease is not very well established, particularly given the multiplicity of bio factors implicated in this devastating disease. It may cause neurodegeneration as well as provide neuroprotection, depending on the level. Maintaining the appropriate level of IL-2, and other inflammatory cytokines in CSF is critical to neuro-health.
HEALTH
KLTV

Nacogdoches hospital using improved technology to detect respiratory viruses

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Technology is advancing along with the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is utilizing an improved comprehensive testing method. Certified medical laboratory technician Kevin Wooley works in the hospital’s chilly lab, but warm feelings surface when he knows the technology helps others.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Nature.com

Metallothionein immunohistochemistry has high sensitivity and specificity for detection of Wilson disease

Diagnosis of Wilson disease (WD) can be difficult because of its protean clinical presentations, but early diagnosis is important because effective treatment is available and can prevent disease progression. Similarly, diagnosis of WD on liver biopsy specimens is difficult due to the wide range of histologic appearances. A stain that could help identify WD patients would be of great value. The goal of this study was to use mass spectrometry-based proteomics to identify potential proteins that are differentially expressed in WD compared to controls, and could serve as potential immunohistochemical markers for screening. Several proteins were differentially expressed in WD and immunohistochemical stains for two (metallothionein (MT) and cytochrome C oxidase copper chaperone (COX17)) were tested and compared to other methods of diagnosis in WD including copper staining and quantitative copper assays. We found diffuse metallothionein immunoreactivity in all liver specimens from patients with WD (n"‰="‰20); the intensity of the staining was moderate to strong. This staining pattern was distinct from that seen in specimens from the control groups (none of which showed strong, diffuse staining), which included diseases that may be in the clinical or histologic differential of WD (steatohepatitis (n"‰="‰51), chronic viral hepatitis (n"‰="‰40), autoimmune hepatitis (n"‰="‰50), chronic biliary tract disease (n"‰="‰42), and normal liver (n"‰="‰20)). COX17 immunostain showed no significant difference in expression between the WD and control groups. MT had higher sensitivity than rhodanine for diagnosis of WD. While the quantitative liver copper assays also had high sensitivity, they require more tissue, have a higher cost, longer turnaround time, and are less widely available than an immunohistochemical stain. We conclude that MT IHC is a sensitive immunohistochemical stain for the diagnosis of WD that could be widely deployed as a screening tool for liver biopsies in which WD is in the clinical or histologic differential diagnosis.
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

New technology can detect and reverse opioid overdoses

Wearable device has potential to reduce preventable deaths. Opioid toxicity can be reversed when the overdose antidote naloxone is administered in time. Researchers at the University of Washington, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, developed a wearable device that can detect and reverse an opioid overdose. The technology could play a transformative role in addressing the national public health crisis of opioid overdoses, the scientists said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Daily News

Dr. Haqqani: Early detection of psoriatic arthritis advantageous

Psoriasis is found in about 2.2% of people in the United States, or about 7.5 million individuals. Research shows that psoriatic arthritis (PsA) appears in at least 30% of those with psoriasis. A study published within the last eight years in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology even estimated that 36% of Americans with psoriasis have been diagnosed with PsA.
MIDLAND, MI
The Independent

Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralise Omicron and other variants

Scientists have identified antibodies that can target the unchanged parts of the novel coronavirus as it continues to mutate and evolve, an advance that could lead to new therapeutics to neutralise Omicron and other Covid-19 variants.Identifying such “broadly neutralising” antibodies on the coronavirus spike protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells, can help develop better vaccines and antibodies which will be effective not only against Omicron but also against other variants that may emerge in the future, said David Veesler from the University of Washington School of Medicine in the US.“This finding tells us that by focusing...
SCIENCE
Kokomo Perspective

CDC Lowers Estimate of Omicron’s Prevalence in U.S.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an update that illustrates just how challenging it is to track the spread of a fast-moving virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday lowered its estimate of how prevalent the Omicron variant is in the United States. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Scientific research and news on the Jolie gene could slow down the disease

A group of researchers dedicated themselves to the so-called “gene Jolie“. The research has come to a tipping point that could help thousands of people who own the mutated BRCA1 gene. The team named the gene Angelina Jolie, who inherited it from her mother and underwent surgery years ago to avoid the worst. The new findings in this regard, therefore, could help people avoid or delay cancer surgery.
CANCER

