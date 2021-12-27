Michigan Nabs Huge Transfer Target

Just a little while after Michigan scored several commitments and flips on National Signing Day, the Wolverines have added another major piece to its 2022 roster. Former Virginia center Olu Oluwatimi has announced his transfer to Michigan.

Oluwatimi started out at Air Force in 2017, but then spent the last four seasons at UVA. Here's how his career went while in Charlottesville:

2021 – Started all 12 games of the season and 32-straight, which dates back to 2019… Played 910 snaps on the season, the most by any ACC center… According to Pro Football Focus, Oluwatimi was rated the number two center in the nation in run blocking and led the ACC… Graded out at 88.2 percent (Pro Football Focus) and had nine pancake blocks against Illinois helping him earn ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on 9/13.

2020–

Started all 10 of UVA’s games at center… spearheaded an offensive line that ranked No. 1 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation in tackles for loss allowed (4.2), while also ranking No. 2 in the ACC with 2.0 sacks allowed a game… called the protections for an offensive line that ranked No. 3 in the nation among “Power-5” schools in most rushing yards before contact per rush attempt (2.70), trailing just Ohio State and Notre Dame… had a 99 percent target success rate on pass pro opportunities, while his run calls through three games stands at a 96 percent target success rate… allowed only one sack and had 20 pancake blocks in one-on-one blocking situations for the Cavaliers in nine ACC games.

2019

– Started 13 of UVA’s 14 games at center… missed the start against Old Dominion with a hand injury, but played at both guard positions against the Monarchs… set the pass protection and had a 97 percent target success rate in five-on-five/six protections… allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits… helped block for quarterback Bryce Perkins, one of two quarterbacks in the nation with 3,000+ passing yards and 700+ rushing yards… blocked for Perkins as he broke the UVA single-season passing record and single-season total offense record.

2018

– Did not appear in any games… sat out season to serve a year of residence due to the NCAA transfer rule.

Oluwatimi should immediately factor into the rotation with Andrew Vastardis on his way out. Some younger players already on the roster, like Zak Zinter, Greg Crippen and Reece Atteberry, will also be part of the picture, but Oluwatimi seems like the most likely bet to win the starting center job in 2022.