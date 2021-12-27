ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Nabs Huge Transfer Target

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSMGG_0dX7RDLJ00

Just a little while after Michigan scored several commitments and flips on National Signing Day, the Wolverines have added another major piece to its 2022 roster. Former Virginia center Olu Oluwatimi has announced his transfer to Michigan.

Oluwatimi started out at Air Force in 2017, but then spent the last four seasons at UVA. Here's how his career went while in Charlottesville:

2021 – Started all 12 games of the season and 32-straight, which dates back to 2019… Played 910 snaps on the season, the most by any ACC center… According to Pro Football Focus, Oluwatimi was rated the number two center in the nation in run blocking and led the ACC… Graded out at 88.2 percent (Pro Football Focus) and had nine pancake blocks against Illinois helping him earn ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on 9/13.

2020–

Started all 10 of UVA’s games at center… spearheaded an offensive line that ranked No. 1 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation in tackles for loss allowed (4.2), while also ranking No. 2 in the ACC with 2.0 sacks allowed a game… called the protections for an offensive line that ranked No. 3 in the nation among “Power-5” schools in most rushing yards before contact per rush attempt (2.70), trailing just Ohio State and Notre Dame… had a 99 percent target success rate on pass pro opportunities, while his run calls through three games stands at a 96 percent target success rate… allowed only one sack and had 20 pancake blocks in one-on-one blocking situations for the Cavaliers in nine ACC games.

2019

– Started 13 of UVA’s 14 games at center… missed the start against Old Dominion with a hand injury, but played at both guard positions against the Monarchs… set the pass protection and had a 97 percent target success rate in five-on-five/six protections… allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits… helped block for quarterback Bryce Perkins, one of two quarterbacks in the nation with 3,000+ passing yards and 700+ rushing yards… blocked for Perkins as he broke the UVA single-season passing record and single-season total offense record.

2018

– Did not appear in any games… sat out season to serve a year of residence due to the NCAA transfer rule.

Oluwatimi should immediately factor into the rotation with Andrew Vastardis on his way out. Some younger players already on the roster, like Zak Zinter, Greg Crippen and Reece Atteberry, will also be part of the picture, but Oluwatimi seems like the most likely bet to win the starting center job in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirk Herbstreit discusses if Michigan can repeat Alabama's performance against Dawgs defense

Georgia is headed to Miami to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl where they'll take on No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31, 2021. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, Herbstreit was asked a number of questions during a conference call with reporters, including about whether or not Michigan can do what Alabama did to Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama: 3 advantages the Crimson Tide have over Cincinnati

It’s difficult to narrow down Alabama’s distinct advantages over Cincinnati in their Cotton Bowl Playoff semifinal. Let’s try. There’s obviously the overriding advantage that comes with being the most dominant program in recent history and perhaps the best program of all time. One could point to a rabid fan base, a strong group of boosters that fund facilities or any number of reasons why Alabama is largely considered the better program. However, let’s not sell the Bearcats short.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#Hand Injury#Cavaliers#Just A Little While#American Football#Wolverines#Air Force#Uva#Acc Offensive Lineman Of#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Old Dominion#Monarchs
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
835
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy